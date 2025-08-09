As Fantastic Four: The First Steps drops 61% on Friday for a near-unprecedented 61% third-weekend drop (between Fant4stic and The Flash) among big-deal superhero flicks and $15.3 million third-weekend gross (below Shazam! and Ant-Man and the Wasp)…

Marvel Studios can no longer push little-known (Eternals) or oft-attempted (Fantastic Four) superhero properties to sky-high box office fortune and glory.

How the (surprisingly good) 2017 Power Rangers movie represents Marvel’s decline

Blame outside variables and unforced errors alongside inevitable changes in what general moviegoers, young and old, considered automatic must-see cinema.

An upswing in quality barely matters if the IP is no longer of automatic interest.

Marvel once made moviegoers into fans, but now it relies on the existing fanbase.