With at least one (presumably) key conundrum currently out of the way, I guess Universal’s The Fast Saga won’t end on a cliffhanger after all. The Comcast-owned studio announced that Fast Forever will arrive on March 17, 2028. Without arguing it means anything, I am surprised that the Louis Leterrier-directed sequel won’t debut in the early April slot previously occupied by Fast & Furious in 2009, Furious 7 in 2015 and Fate of the Furious in 2017.

Regardless, we’ll know soon enough A) if and/or how Universal plans on delivering a follow-up that’s noticeably cheaper than the $340 million Fast X — maybe let some dead characters stay dead for once — and/or B) to what extent this eleventh Fast and Furious film (12th if you want to count Hobbs & Shaw) will be a series finale. How do you make a Fast Saga flick that’s closer to $200 million than $300 million? Well, aside from perhaps offering smaller paychecks for more back-end glory for the stuffed-to-the-gills supporting cast, don’t try too hard.

Yes, the last two films earned noticeably less than their 2010s predecessors. We can blame COVID, shorter theatrical windows, and a decline in interest in China (which disliked F9 as much as we did. Also note that F9 ($726 million in 2021) and Fast X ($714 million in 2023) were the first two films since Tokyo Drift in 2006 without both Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson. But Universal is in a bind of having a $700 million-plus grosser that wasn’t close to theatrically profitable, yet having to make at least one thanks to Fast X’s “To be continued!!!” cliffhanger.

For the record, automatic ten stars if Fast Forever opens with Roman, Tej, Ramsey, and Han perishing in Fast X’s climactic plane crash. Macabre jokes aside (“Justice for Justice For Han”?), Universal shouldn’t lose too much sleep over another potentially overpriced Fast Saga flick potentially again grossing closer to Hobbs & Shaw ($759 million in 2019) than Fate of the Furious ($1.24 billion in 2017). If this really is the end of the line for Dom, Letty and the crew, at least as much as Avengers: Endgame concluded Marvel’s “Infinity Saga,” sticking the landing is more important than lowering the budget.