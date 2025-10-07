Ted Hope recently invited me to participate in what’s essentially a daily series whereby Substack writers, unofficially part of the (for now) unofficial “FilmStack” crowd, offer something that lifts our spirits in terms of the industry we participate in (or, in my case, mainly analyze from the outside) even amid a non-stop barrage of… less-than-optimistic developments. And that’s not even counting the real-world horrors unfolding on American streets amid tyrannical actions so cartoonishly extreme that they have rendered some of our silliest and/or stupidest dystopian popcorn entertainments (think the still-utterly lousy 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. movie) into something approaching “documentary.”

Just within the entertainment ecosystem, we read of daily examples whereby Hollywood has seemingly forgotten all of the “good” lessons of the mid-to-late 2010s in terms of what audiences actually want and (perhaps more importantly) what they have previously rejected. Surely Judge Dredd will work on the third try, right? Sans the ability to create new movie stars and, with few exceptions, create new franchises, the industry is stuck in a decade-long cycle of trying to franchise out one-and-done theatrical successes from generations past, either via nostalgia-skewing legacy sequels or multi-episode streaming shows mostly doomed to be more blogged about than watched.

Anyway, that’s enough doom-and-gloom. Is there anything good to discuss? Well, yes, even (as a lifelong box office pundit) it’s more about bright spots in commerce than “I made a movie.” In terms of aspirational optimism, even if it may prove to be false hope, we have new success stories, an industry slowly snapping out of the “IP for IP’s sake” cycle and at least some attempts to slowly and painfully reeducate moviegoers on the casual pleasures of seeing “just a movie” with a well-liked star or two and a high concept of note. But I’ve no desire to give away the game in the prologue.

So, and I hope I’m doing this right, without further ado…

Theatrical releases are reclaiming their cultural value.

As noted a week or so ago, the recent months have seen a slew of “But now it’s a major theatrical motion picture!” offerings, which have reaffirmed the notion of a theatrical film installment or adaptation as a pop culture merit badge. Instead of getting a fourth season of The Mandalorian, we’re getting The Mandalorian & Grogu in theaters next Memorial Day weekend. Taylor Swift has twice chosen a conventional theatrical engagement for her… call them concert films, documentaries, or glorified commercials… as a way to establish her films (and herself) as a top-tier example that a comparative shared pop monoculture can still exist and should still exist in a fractured ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the likes of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale utilized the notion of a wide theatrical release to establish themselves and their respective brands as singular cultural events. That audiences have, to varying degrees, shown up for these titles, even amid constant competition for entertainment time and dollars, shows a populace that still chooses to go to the movies because they still prefer seeing that movie, show, or concert of choice in a movie theater. Hollywood has rediscovered that the cultural cachet from a conventional theatrical release remains unmatched. It took Netflix a decade to get even a single KPop Demon Hunters-sized cultural event.

Even that Sony Animation streaming smash asserted its pop culture relevance via a brief theatrical engagement. Apple’s F1: The Movie received the full might of a WB marketing campaign to become the first live-action original to cross $600 million since Interstellar 11 years prior. This week marks the first anniversary of Terrifier 3, solidifying the adventures of Art the Clown (and Sienna Shaw) as not just a niche, taboo slasher franchise, but a genuinely mainstream success story, which in turn made Art the first new horror movie icon since Jigsaw 21 years prior. The term “only in theaters” isn’t just about temporary exclusivity, but a reminder of the only room where it happens.

Warner Bros. won big by taking big swings.

Without overly lionizing the executives running the WB film departments, including both head honcho David Zaslav and the co-chairs Mike DeLuca and Pam Abdy, Warner Bros. has stood almost alone in 2025 in cultivating consistent theatrical events. From early April through late September, WB’s astonishing winning streak has combined strong critical and consumer approval, generally above-and-beyond commercial success and a particular cultural zeitgeist effect that has helped retake the baton from a streaming ecosystem currently in “First do no harm” retreat. And unlike the mid-to-late 2010s Disney run (at least in terms of live-action, quality notwithstanding), it wasn’t all predicated on past-tense successes.

Amid the eight releases that followed The Alto Knights (no comment, natch) and grossed/will gross around $3.77 billion worldwide, we’ve had the first unquestionable new-to-cinema tentpole-sized franchise since The Hunger Games, the biggest-grossing live-action original since Inception 15 years ago, the first generally well-recieved Man of Steel flick since 1981, an old-school star+concept global sensation that otherwise would have vanished into the streaming ethers on AppleTV+, a triple whammy of overperforming New Line horor flicks and perhaps the best movie of the year. Most of these films, to varying degrees, told of-the-moment stories so timely that you’d think they were crafted at the speed of a South Park episode.

Amid a year when Hollywood mostly hid from the headlines, the WB 2025 slate, intentionally or not (and that includes Mickey 17 from a prior regime), was unapologetically about the here and now, often with little to no comforting fantastical parable or metaphor. Even the big comic book movie plunged its hands into the mud of its moment in time and was rewarded with a “new” fandom that liked the film with or without prior interest in the property. Meanwhile, its summertime superhero rival fled to an alternate universe to avoid our real world and thus proved to be a “for the fans, only” momentary event.

One Battle After Another was so damn aspirational, in terms of being an exceptionally *good* big-budget, star-driven, adult-skewing action comedy about our current political hellscape, that its lower-than-hoped grosses are barely being discussed as anything other than a “what the tentpoles pay for” one-for-the-art-of-it prestige play. Time will tell if the sky-high successes of Sinners, A Minecraft Movie (essentially the only example of Hollywood learning from Five Nights at Freddy’s), Weapons and the rest will be a circumstantial fluke or a template for how to make movies that do more than remind audiences of films and franchises they used to love.

More movies are generating longer post-debut legs.

Even with shorter theatrical windows and a general populace assumption that most films will be available to watch at home sooner than ever before, the last few years have seen longer legs for films of all shapes and sizes compared to the previous decade. Even modest whiffs like The Fall Guy earned 3.3x its $27 million debut, while the seemingly fan-driven Deadpool & Wolverine opened with $211 million and was still leggier than its over/under $130 million-opening predecessors, tripling its domestic debut for a $637 million North American cume. Even the slow-burn horror freakout Longlegs lived up to its name with 3.35x its $23 million debut.

2024 closed out with Mufasa: The Lion King earning a massive — even by year-end holiday season tentpole standards — 7.34x multiplier from a $35 million mid-December debut. Okay, so this past summer only saw a handful of leggy biggies, such as Materialists, How to Train Your Dragon, F1, Elio and the opened-on-a-holiday likes of Jurassic World Rebirth, Mission: Impossible - The Final Conflict and Lilo & Stitch. However, that’s mainly due to the lack of must-see movies (all due respect to Karate Kid: Legends, Smurfs, and Ballerina). Sinners earned 5.8 times its $48 million debut for a “just under Inception and The Sixth Sense” $280 million cumulative box office.

Meanwhile, the R-rated original horror breakout Weapons nabbed $150 million from a $43 million launch, while even a smaller-scale gem like The Long Walk will triple its $11.5 million debut. What does this all mean? Well, simple, and this is why I give a damn. It means that audiences are choosing to see a movie they want to see in theaters, not just on opening weekend, but in its third weekend or second month of theatrical play. This, even as the theater-to-VOD window gets shorter for more titles, suggests just one step in reacclimating moviegoers to treating theatrical moviegoing as a more casual, spur-of-the-moment activity.

The unexpected “rescue flick” remains a regular event.

Hollywood has consistently underfed the theatrical ecosystem from the very start of the start-and-stop theatrical recovery. Even a momentary breakout smash has often been followed by sustained periods of little to no big-deal releases. From the two-month gap between Godzilla Vs. Kong and A Quiet Place Part II in 2021, to the famine-level release slate between Bullet Train and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in late 2022, to the inexplicable lack of copious content in the early months of 2024 and 2025, theaters have remained in a feast-or-famine ecosystem, leaving them especially susceptible to even a single failed tentpole or delayed blockbuster.

Even as several “worked in the 2010s” items (Marvel/DC superhero films, original Disney/Pixar toons, early-year Oscar expansions, Dwayne Johnson or Leonardo DiCaprio vehicles, etc.) have proven less consistently top-tier in this current decade, other offerings have stepped up and overperformed. The $135-$185 million-a-pop earned from Sound of Freedom, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Five Nights at Freddy’s made up for many an underwhelming franchise flick or strike-delayed biggie. Ditto the late 2023 slate, with every studio cosplaying Dunkirk to ride to the rescue with everything from Anyone But You to Godzilla Minus One to mitigate the underwhelming Marvels, Wish and Aquaman 2.

Ditto late 2024, when It Ends With Us overperformed in August to help mitigate a miserable start to the summer season. Ditto again when one hardcore murder clown (Arthur Fleck) stumbled, only for the box office to be slightly held up by another even more hardcore murder clown (Art the Clown) the very next week. Ditto once more at what could have been a miserable “from Weapons to Wicked” slate, getting an early September boost from massive overperformances from The Conjuring: Last Rites and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, with a Taylor Swift flick mitigating some of the lost Michael money for October.

It is dangerous for any business to have to rely on unexpected smash hits or overperforming non-franchise titles. It’s inexcusable for studios, nearly four years after Wall Street started prioritizing revenue or subscribers and thus nullified the justification for prioritizing theoretical streaming glory over tangible theatrical (and post-theatrical) revenue, to still be barely feeding their exhibition partners. However, the more likely it is that a blockbuster can be anything (an original R-rated vampire musical thriller starring a 90% Black cast) and come from anywhere (an anime epic that requires PhD-level knowledge of a television show), the more likely it’ll be that we’ll continue to see these surprise miracles.

A decade after The Visit , M. Night Shyamalan is still weird.

For a brief period in my end-of-high-school/beginning-of-college years, M. Night Shyamalan was my favorite director. And I’ll still hold up The Sixth Sense as one of the best studio movies of the 1990s and the movie that — give or take The Insider — should have swept the 2000 Oscars. Unbreakable was an ahead-of-the-curve superhero melodrama, while Signs remains a strikingly well-made and openly moving alien invasion thriller that just killed in a packed crowd. However, those three successes were followed by steadily declining returns, both artistically and commercially.

Yes, I can defend The Visit as a post-9/11 “perils of fear” metaphor. I somewhat enjoy The Happening as a bonkers-bananas “What if Ed Wood got a real budget, complete with R-rated gore effects?” self-satire, but I’ll argue The Last Airbender flamed out so badly that it did real damage to the notion of Hollywood crafting new big-budget franchise flicks from newer “popular with today’s kids” properties. However, as I noted when Wes Craven passed away in August 2015, I had no right to expect the great artists of my time to strike gold again, comparable to what made them icons in the first place.

Michael Jackson never gave us that one last great album before dying in 2009. Cameron Crowe may never provide us with anything anywhere near as good as Almost Famous. And while Craven died a legend, his last halfway decent movie (Red Eye) arrived a decade before his passing. So who was I to expect Shyamalan somehow to find his late 1990s/early 2000s mojo and work his slow-burn, quirky-yet-empathetic (with a mean streak when necessary) magic decades later? Well, enter The Visit, a $5 million self-funded found footage comedy thriller about two kids meeting their grandparents for the first time, only to discover that grandma and grandpa are a little off.

Within minutes, it was as if the previous 13 years had vanished, with Shyamalan again delivering strong kid performances, bizarre yet oddly authentic human dialogue amid a skewed comic mix of funhouse thrills and tear-jerking chills. Offhand, I’ll argue The Visit offers Shyamalan’s best plot twist, partially because it occurs in the film’s third act rather than merely being an epilogue grace note. No matter, the Dark M. Night (as I like to call him, because I’m an idiot) had returned. Granted, he has yet to make a movie as good as The Visit in the last ten years, and I wasn’t a fan of his would-be Unbreakable sequels.

Following Glass, the filmmaker has found his groove on a lower budget. His uniquely off-kilter sensibility no longer bears the burden of those “the next Spielberg” narratives. Whether humbleness or for macabre giggles, his once-mocked self-serious cameos have become a source for gleefully troll-ish and hilariously self-aware easter eggs. Even if Old, Trap and Knock at the Cabin are merely varying degrees of “fine,” we still got The Visit, and the man who went from pop culture juggernaut to glorified punchline eventually found his way back to safe harbor. I had no right to expect it, but that I got it remains one of the highlights of the last good year for… anything.