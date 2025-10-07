The Outside Scoop

Zain Wafa
1h

I believe that Warner Bros. will continue to have these director-driven original hits, since these directors scoring critical and commercial successes with the studio makes it easier and less risky to distribute more movies from Ryan Coogler, Joseph Kosinski, Zach Cregger, and Paul Thomas Anderson. And next year will feature more director-driven films from WB, including from Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (with Tom Cruise) and M. Night Shyamalan, both in October. Hopefully those are both successful so we can see what would happen if Cruise collaborated with the Dark M. Night (chaos ensues), though he also still has to work with Quentin Tarantino (his final film?), James Cameron (unlikely), and Christopher Nolan (guaranteed hit).

