As noted yesterday, this post-Thanksgiving weekend is almost always one that’s left for dead in terms of new releases, save for the periodic likes of 1991’s Star Trek: The Best Motherf***ing Star Trek Movie, Dammit and Okay, So Tom Cruise Wanted His Dances With Wolves but Also… Ninjas! in 2003. This weekend also marks a rare occasion where Tinseltown’s post-Turkey Day buffet included more than just leftovers. Building on the smaller-scale first-weekend-of-December success of Christmas-themed genre flicks like Krampus in 2015 and Violent Night in 2022, Universal dropped Blumhouse and Atomic Monster’s (non-holiday) Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 into the fray and shattered the record books. The films in play totaled $155 million, a new record for a weekend that barely cracked $50 million in 2022 and 2023 and even in healthier times usually ended up over/under $100 million. Because remember, kids don’t go to the movies anymore because theaters are an outdated relic...

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 topped the domestic box office with a rousing $63 million in North America. That’s a comparatively modest 21% drop from Five Nights at Freddy’s $80 million opening weekend in October 2023, even noting that the first film debuted simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock. However, even noting that some of the decline was likely due to the whole “Some folks felt that just one night at Freddy’s was more than enough, thank you” variable, this follow-up was less frontloaded than its predecessor. To wit, FNAF earned $80 million in its domestic debut, with a $39 million Friday that included $10.3 million in Thursday previews. That’s a 2.05x multiplier with 12.8% coming from the advance day showings. This time out, FNAF2 earned $63 million from a $30 million Friday, including $7.2 million in Thursday previews, giving it a 2.1x multiplier, with 11.4% coming from advance-day showings.