I’m happy theaters will get a token boost from a second go-around for Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters. However, I’ll be happily surprised if it pulls even a third of the previous engagement’s $17 million “weekend.” Save for Focus Features expanding Yorgos Lanthimos’s Begonia to around 1,800 theaters, it’s the closest thing we’ll get (along a handful of rereleases) to a “wide newbie” this barren Halloween weekend. In a normal/healthy ecosystem, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal that Hollywood was taking Halloween weekend off. Back in 2008, the respective second weekend of High School Musical 3 and Saw V placed first and third, during which (key trivia) Senior Year dropped a jaw-dropping 90% on its second Friday. Save for scary movies, Halloween falling on a Friday is scary business for multiplexes. However, Netflix actually has just such a movie in its arsenal. But why unleash Frankenstein in wide theatrical play when potentially soft box office might ding its Oscar hopes?