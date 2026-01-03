As is customary when the old year flips over to the new year, this “first weekend of 2026” is essentially a rerun in terms of the December (and in some cases November) holdovers flexing those post-debut muscles and taking advantage of the last burst of holiday blitz legs. We had two lower-profile horror-ish flicks (IFC’s The Plague and Vertical’s We Bury the Dead), neither of which made much noise. That’s not a surprise nor an indictment of their respective quality. Actually, strike that, the latter Daisy Ridley-starring zombie flick earned $1.34 million in 1,172 theaters for a likely $2.7 million opening weekend. That A) should put the picture in the top ten (for what that’s worth) and B) will register as Vertical’s biggest domestic opening weekend ever. The Plague, which expanded from two theaters last weekend, will earn around $676k on 590 screens.

The weekend’s scariest movie, KidzBop Live: The Concert Movie, made little music. The Fathom Events… uh, event, a filmed concert performance from KidzBop’s 2025 summer tour, earned around $78k in 600 theaters for a likely $242k Fri-Sun gross. Even if we didn’t have a slew of well-performing holdover titles, I’m disinclined to complain about the lack of biggies in what is often a newbie-lite weekend. With Paramount’s Primate and Lionsgate’s Greenland 2: Migration both on deck, A) we’re actually getting a schlocktastic horror flick for the first real weekend of the new year as required by the White Noise Ordinance of 2005 and B) there’s quite a bit of B-movie goodness (and badness, natch) on tap for the first month of 2026. With over a dozen wide or semi-wide newbies in play, the theatrical ecosystem will not depend upon Charlie the Wonderdog or Return to Silent Hill.

