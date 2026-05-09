Mortal Kombat II was not the only game in town. The weekend will total $161 million, up 88% from this same weekend last year. The next biggest opener, at least for Friday, was Paramount’s Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft—The Tour 3-D. The $20 million concert film earned $4.5 million on Friday, though it had $2.2 million in pre-weekend preview grosses. Alongside mostly rave reviews (93% fresh and 7.9/10 on Rotten Tomatoes), a 5/5 from PostTrak, and an A from CinemaScore, we can expect an $8 million opening weekend. That’s fine under the circumstances, albeit more frontloaded than Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé ($21.8 million from a $11.6 million Friday and $5 million in previews). Will word-of-mouth about the 48-frames-per-second and genuinely up-close-and-immersive 3-D experience entice anyone not already in the Ellish fan club?

Yes, this one was co-directed by Billie Ellish and James Cameron. It absolutely feels like Cameron using his tools and talent to shoot Ellish’s intimate, emotionally melodramatic and fan-focused vision. That said, it’s not like the director of Titanic is indifferent to the feelings, fears and longings of young women. Anyway, I will of course note that this is Cameron’s first “didn’t debut atop the charts” directorial effort since The Abyss ($9.4 million in 1989, just behind Parenthood’s $9.6 million second weekend. It’s also his lowest wide release debut since The Terminator ($4 million in 1,000 theaters in 1984) and will be his first film in 32 years to gross less than $1.486 billion worldwide. Heartbreaking, I know! Alas, this tragically put the mean average for Cameron’s last five features at a sad/shameful $1.8 billion.

The Sheep Detectives earned $4 million on Friday for a likely over/under $13 million domestic opening weekend. That’s not a blow-out start for a $75 million live-action family-friendly movie, even noting rave reviews (93% and 7.6/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) and an A- from CinemaScore. Hope springs eternal. The picture, directed by Kyle Balda and penned by Craig Mazin (from Leonie Swann’s Three Bags Full), is so damn good (my wife and my oldest saw it last night and loved it) that I cannot imagine word-of-mouth and relatively unique-unto-itself value not allowing for at least DreamWorks Animation-sized (a 3.5-4x multiplier) post-debut weekend legs. Besides, considering this Amazon MGM offering alongside the generally beloved Project Hail Mary, the pretty good Crime 101, and the reportedly excellent Is God Is, is it time to get hyped for He-Man?

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