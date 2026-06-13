Steven Spielberg: Movie Star? That’s the crux of it, as Universal’s $115 million Disclosure Day began its domestic box office journey with a chart-topping $19 million Friday. That’s the legendary filmmaker’s fourth biggest opening day gross behind War of the Worlds (a $21 million Wednesday in 2005), The Lost World ($24 million in 1997) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (a $25 million Thursday in 2008). It’s also, as you can see, shaping up to be Spielberg’s biggest opening day and opening weekend for an original flick. Heck, even noting inflation (the $18 million opening day for Jurassic Park would be around $50 million today), it’ll still be his biggest “tickets sold” success for an original since the one-two punch of Minority Report and Catch Me if You Can in 2002.

As far as inflation goes, the director of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and Saving Private Ryan scored the biggest when tickets were far cheaper. For example, both the $6.7 million opening Friday for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984 and the $11.6 million opening Friday for Minority Report in 2002 would each be around $24 million at 2026 ticket prices. Meanwhile, the $24 million first-Friday gross for the second Jurassic flick would be approximately $62 million today. Spielberg’s blockbuster heyday also coincided with audiences having far fewer entertainment options and/or distractions and being far more likely to gravitate toward original films or new-to-them adaptations on the strength of movie stars, marquee filmmakers and buzzy high-concepts. That said, by 2026 standards, $115 million is essentially a higher-budgeted studio programmer.