I am at a random table in LAX, waiting to fly to Ohio for a brief “visit the parents” excursion, so if this Friday’s box office report seems a bit succinct, that’s why. There isn’t that much to report. The demographically specific event film dropped about as hard as expected, which is of little concern, as the opening weekend was so aspirationally huge. The star-studded, presumably prestigious major-studio romantic drama tanked hard mainly because audiences haven’t been showing up to movies like that, especially sans rave reviews, in almost a decade. The “Jordan Peele Presents” horror flick will earn over its debut weekend what otherwise would be expected from a “Jordan Peele Directs, Actually!” horror movie. Even noting the Sony biggie barely opening above Angel Studios’ The Senior, no major surprises.

