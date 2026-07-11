Box Office: 'Minions & Monsters' Continues To "Underwhelm" All The Way to the Bank
The likes of 'Moana,' 'Supergirl' and 'Masters of the Universe' wish that they were grossing "only" as much as Illumination's latest animated comedy
In holdover Friday box office news, Universal and Illumination’s Minions & Monsters earned $6.59 million (-60%) on Friday for a $94.4 million ten-day total. It’ll cross $100 million domestic sometime today, with a likely weekend gross of around $21 million (-43%). Its $109 million 12-day total will obviously be around 50% below the respective $210-$230 million end-of-weekend-two totals of its franchise-specific predecessors. Even Despicable Me had earned $118.5 million after 10 days, following a $56 million domestic debut in July 2010, on its way to $255 million, while Despicable Me 3 had $146 million from a $99 million Fri-Tues debut in July 2017, on its way to $264 million.
But how is the third Minions holding in terms of post-debut legs? Well, that’s the (so far) good news. The 41% second-weekend drop is still on par with both Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 4, which also had Wed-Sun holiday debuts, and Despicable Me, which dropped 42% after a Fri-Sun opening against, slightly irony alert, Chris Nolan’s Inception. Ditto, for what it’s worth, Jurassic World: Rebirth, which dropped 56% on weekend two after nabbing a $92 million Fri-Mon/$148 million Wed-Sun opening last Independence Day. It actually held far better than the other opened-on-Friday likes of Despicable Me 3 (-54%), Minions (-59%) and Minions: The Rise of Gru (-57%), albeit with far smaller grosses.
In terms of how far it goes (sorry/not sorry), if you remove Jurassic World 7 (which… not a Minions/Gru movie) and Despicable Me (which was a buzzy original), the various prequels and sequels to the initial Despicable Me nabbed 1.55-1.77x times their respective end-of-second weekend total. Oddly, Despicable Me 3 (the lowest-grossing domestically among the follow-ups, with $264 million) is at the top of that list. Meanwhile, Minions (the most frontloaded, with $336 million from a $115 million debut) is the lowest. Once again, folks do want to hang out with Gru and his yellow Tylonel capsules to a relatively consistent degree, even if they don’t always feel the need to race out to theaters.