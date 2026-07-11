In holdover Friday box office news, Universal and Illumination’s Minions & Monsters earned $6.59 million (-60%) on Friday for a $94.4 million ten-day total. It’ll cross $100 million domestic sometime today, with a likely weekend gross of around $21 million (-43%). Its $109 million 12-day total will obviously be around 50% below the respective $210-$230 million end-of-weekend-two totals of its franchise-specific predecessors. Even Despicable Me had earned $118.5 million after 10 days, following a $56 million domestic debut in July 2010, on its way to $255 million, while Despicable Me 3 had $146 million from a $99 million Fri-Tues debut in July 2017, on its way to $264 million.

But how is the third Minions holding in terms of post-debut legs? Well, that’s the (so far) good news. The 41% second-weekend drop is still on par with both Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 4, which also had Wed-Sun holiday debuts, and Despicable Me, which dropped 42% after a Fri-Sun opening against, slightly irony alert, Chris Nolan’s Inception. Ditto, for what it’s worth, Jurassic World: Rebirth, which dropped 56% on weekend two after nabbing a $92 million Fri-Mon/$148 million Wed-Sun opening last Independence Day. It actually held far better than the other opened-on-Friday likes of Despicable Me 3 (-54%), Minions (-59%) and Minions: The Rise of Gru (-57%), albeit with far smaller grosses.

In terms of how far it goes (sorry/not sorry), if you remove Jurassic World 7 (which… not a Minions/Gru movie) and Despicable Me (which was a buzzy original), the various prequels and sequels to the initial Despicable Me nabbed 1.55-1.77x times their respective end-of-second weekend total. Oddly, Despicable Me 3 (the lowest-grossing domestically among the follow-ups, with $264 million) is at the top of that list. Meanwhile, Minions (the most frontloaded, with $336 million from a $115 million debut) is the lowest. Once again, folks do want to hang out with Gru and his yellow Tylonel capsules to a relatively consistent degree, even if they don’t always feel the need to race out to theaters.