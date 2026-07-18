In non-The Odyssey Friday box office news, Moana earned $5.5 million (-70%) on Friday to bring its eight-day cume to $68.6 million. We can expect around $18 million (-59%) for the weekend to give Disney’s live-action remake an $81 million ten-day total. Alas, there was only room for one ocean-centric adventure about a fabled and oft-celebrated warrior reckoning with how his seemingly righteous actions broke the world.

On the plus side for the Mouse House, Toy Story 5 earned another $4.2 million (-28%) on its fifth Friday for what should be around $14 million (-28%) for the weekend. That’ll give the latest Pixar plaything passion play a $430 million 31-day total. San inflation (for now), it has passed Toy Story 3 ($415 million in 2010) and will pass Toy Story 4 ($434 million in 2019) over the next week. It might not pass $500 million domestically, but Disney and Pixar will cope.

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In more good news for good toons, Minions & Monsters leveled out after a smaller-than-hoped opening and a sharper-than-desired second-weekend drop. As the studio’s other summer tentpole featuring large groups of battle-ready warriors wearing period-accurate Greek armor and battling horrifying creatures, it earned $4.6 million (-??%) on its third Friday for a likely $14.5 million (-31%) weekend and $137.3 million 19-day total. That’s a better hold than the over/under 43% drops in weekend three for Universal’s other respective Despicable Me sequels/Minions prequels (Minions dropped 53% in weekend three).

And yes, it’s the second movie on at least some of this weekend’s The Odyssey drive-in showtimes. That helped the latter’s earnings while providing perhaps the year’s most bemusing double feature. Actually, considering the Minions’ long-established modus operandi and what The Odyssey eventually reveals itself to be about, The Odyssey: A Minions Tale of Gods and Monsters might be the year’s most thematically appropriate double feature.