Friday Box Office: ‘Normal’ Is No ‘Nobody’ as ‘Mother Mary’ Opens Well in Five Theaters
The top two will again be 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' and 'Project Hail Mary'.
The Friday box office grosses
In Friday box office news not related to Lee Cronin’s The Mummy ($5.2 million on Friday for a likely $12.5 million weekend and over/under $26 million global launch), the next closest thing to a new wide release was Normal. The well-reviewed (77% and 6.3/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) action thriller/crime melodrama earned around $1.06 million on Friday. That positions the flick, which focuses on a small-town sheriff who must navigate violent bank robbers amid potential local corruption, for a $2.4 million debut weekend in 2,060 theaters.
Focus Features’ Lorne, a documentary about Lorne Michaels, earned just $100,00 on Friday for a likely $250,000 opening weekend in 415 theaters. A24 opened David Lowery’s (low-key) fantastical two-hander Mother Mary into five theaters for a $70,737 Friday gross. That positions the uncommonly engrossing and compelling Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel-led showbiz melodrama, even if I enjoyed the set-up more than the pay-off, for a $175,000 debut weekend and a promising (but not superlative) $35k-per-theater average.
In holdover news, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie again topped the box office with $7.43 million (-57%) on Friday for a likely $30 million (-56%) weekend and $350 million 19-day total. Amazon MGM Studios’ Project Hail Mary earned $5.22 million (-24%) for a likely $19 million (-24%) fifth-weekend and $284 million 31-day total. Not to be outdone, A24’s The Drama earned another $1.525 million (-47%) for a likely $4.75 million (-43%) third-weekend and $39.6 million 17-day total.