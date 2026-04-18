The Friday box office grosses

In Friday box office news not related to Lee Cronin’s The Mummy ($5.2 million on Friday for a likely $12.5 million weekend and over/under $26 million global launch), the next closest thing to a new wide release was Normal. The well-reviewed (77% and 6.3/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) action thriller/crime melodrama earned around $1.06 million on Friday. That positions the flick, which focuses on a small-town sheriff who must navigate violent bank robbers amid potential local corruption, for a $2.4 million debut weekend in 2,060 theaters.

Focus Features’ Lorne, a documentary about Lorne Michaels, earned just $100,00 on Friday for a likely $250,000 opening weekend in 415 theaters. A24 opened David Lowery’s (low-key) fantastical two-hander Mother Mary into five theaters for a $70,737 Friday gross. That positions the uncommonly engrossing and compelling Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel-led showbiz melodrama, even if I enjoyed the set-up more than the pay-off, for a $175,000 debut weekend and a promising (but not superlative) $35k-per-theater average.

In holdover news, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie again topped the box office with $7.43 million (-57%) on Friday for a likely $30 million (-56%) weekend and $350 million 19-day total. Amazon MGM Studios’ Project Hail Mary earned $5.22 million (-24%) for a likely $19 million (-24%) fifth-weekend and $284 million 31-day total. Not to be outdone, A24’s The Drama earned another $1.525 million (-47%) for a likely $4.75 million (-43%) third-weekend and $39.6 million 17-day total.