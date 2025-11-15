In a skewed irony, Lionsgate’s Now You See Me Now You Don’t will score the franchise’s first chart-topping debut with what could be (or might not be) a series-low opening weekend. The third go-around with the “fight the power and steal from the rich with magic” protagonists (alongside some newer, younger would-be Horsemen) topped the box office on Friday with $8.4 million, compared to $10 million ($14 million adjusted) for Now You See Me in 2013 and $8.4 million ($11 million adjusted) for Now You See Me 2 in 2016.

With merely okay reviews (58% and 5.5/10) and a B+ from CinemaScore, I’m not expecting any unexpectedly large multipliers. It’s likely to tie the $22.4 million domestic debut ($29.3 million adjusted for inflation) of the second flick. If adjusted for inflation, that June 2016 debut — which placed third that weekend against Warcraft (crashing domestically with $24 million) and The Conjuring 2 (kicking butt with a $40 million launch) — would be essentially tied with the $29.3 million opening weekend of the first Now You See Me in May 2013.

That opening placed second between Fast & Furious 6’s $34 million second weekend and After Earth’s underwhelming $27 million debut. Both launches would be around $40 million in today’s dollars. And just as the first Now You See Me “surprised” against the (underrated then and now) M. Night Shyamalan-directed, Will Smith-starring sci-fi original, so too did this threequel overperform against the Glen Powell-led adaptation of Stephen King’s The Running Man. All things being equal, this (best movie of the franchise, I’d argue) could turn out to be a situational win.

