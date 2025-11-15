Friday Box Office 01: 'Now You See Me 3' Tops As 'Demon Slayer' Debuts in China
Lionsgate's "Fight the power and rob the rich... with card tricks!" franchise is bucking the odds, while Japan's 'Infinity Castle' is posting strong (but not superlative) initial grosses in China.
In a skewed irony, Lionsgate’s Now You See Me Now You Don’t will score the franchise’s first chart-topping debut with what could be (or might not be) a series-low opening weekend. The third go-around with the “fight the power and steal from the rich with magic” protagonists (alongside some newer, younger would-be Horsemen) topped the box office on Friday with $8.4 million, compared to $10 million ($14 million adjusted) for Now You See Me in 2013 and $8.4 million ($11 million adjusted) for Now You See Me 2 in 2016.
With merely okay reviews (58% and 5.5/10) and a B+ from CinemaScore, I’m not expecting any unexpectedly large multipliers. It’s likely to tie the $22.4 million domestic debut ($29.3 million adjusted for inflation) of the second flick. If adjusted for inflation, that June 2016 debut — which placed third that weekend against Warcraft (crashing domestically with $24 million) and The Conjuring 2 (kicking butt with a $40 million launch) — would be essentially tied with the $29.3 million opening weekend of the first Now You See Me in May 2013.
That opening placed second between Fast & Furious 6’s $34 million second weekend and After Earth’s underwhelming $27 million debut. Both launches would be around $40 million in today’s dollars. And just as the first Now You See Me “surprised” against the (underrated then and now) M. Night Shyamalan-directed, Will Smith-starring sci-fi original, so too did this threequel overperform against the Glen Powell-led adaptation of Stephen King’s The Running Man. All things being equal, this (best movie of the franchise, I’d argue) could turn out to be a situational win.