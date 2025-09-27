For better or worse, Warner Bros.’ One Battle After Another topped the domestic box office on Friday with $8.8 million. The question now becomes whether the rave reviews (a 97% fresh score with a 9/10 average critic rating over at Rotten Tomatoes), solid word-of-mouth (including an A from Cinemascore), awards season buzz, and (deservedly) hyperbolic online reception will move the needle much past the long-projected (via tracking and related guestimates) $20 million weekend debut. One negative of having all of this pre-release data is that an “exactly as projected” debut can feel like a disappointment.

If this 2.75-hour, R-rated, adult-skewing action comedy legs out like Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ($41 million from a $16.7 million Friday in July 2019) and/or Killers of the Flower Moon ($23 million from a $9.4 million Friday in October 2023), it’ll open with around $21.5 million. More optimistically, a Friday-to-weekend run like The Departed ($26.9 million from an $8.7 million debut in October 2006) would give this latest Leonardo DiCaprio vehicle a far more optimistic $26.9 million Fri-Sun domestic launch. That’s only a $5 million difference, but it may well mean the world in terms of post-debut potential.

If it merely legs out like his last two star vehicles, it will become DiCaprio’s lowest opening Fri-Sun weekend debut (The Wolf of Wall Street earned $18 million in the Fri-Sun portion of a $34 million Wed-Sun debut) as a leading man since J. Edgar ($11 million) in late 2011. Maybe Apple’s Paramount-released Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese’s 3.5-hour, relentlessly grimdark and defeatist drama with no action, little on-screen violence, and a buttoned-down DiCaprio in an aggressively uncharismatic role) was not an exception to the rule.

Leave a comment