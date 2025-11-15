“People don’t drink the sand because they’re thirsty…”

Alas, anyone with an investment in the whole “Glen Powell is the next Tom Cruise!” narrative might want to hop off that train after this weekend. Paramount and Domain’s $110 million re-adaptation of The Running Man earned just $6.45 million on Friday. Throw in a B+ from CinemaScore and mixed-positive reviews (64% and 6.2/10 on Rotten Tomatoes), and we’re likely looking at an over/under $17 million opening weekend. So, at least for the respective opening-weekend moviegoers, audiences prefer men with chainsaws to men who run.

Paramount will hope for “R-rated biggie of the moment” legs alongside Wicked For Good and Zootopia 2. Nonetheless, multipliers on par with the last two 007 movies would put The Running Man below $50 million domestically. Even a multiplier on par with Gladiator II ($172 million from a $55 million debut and $460 million globally) will give Running Man a $54 million/ $145 million finish. Once again, not every momentarily popular movie is a franchise, especially not when it’s been ripped off or outclassed countless times in the intervening decades.

We shall see if Powell (talent and alleged offscreen decency notwithstanding) will get as much nonsense “box office poison” online handwringing as has his Anyone But You co-star. After all, this is/was a big-budget IP-specific “what Hollywood expects to make money” would-be tentpole. At worst, Powell himself has only been “guilty” of cosplaying a pre-Godzilla Matthew Broderick, and that’s a compliment. If Hollywood spends three years treating you like the great white hope, you don’t have to refund all of those studio paychecks if it doesn’t pan out.

