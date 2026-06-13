This weekend should come out to around $127 million in North America, which will be a reasonable 18% decline from last year’s How to Train Your Dragon-enchanted frame. That live-action remake opened with $85 million, while this weekend’s top newbie (both from Universal) will open with around $45 million. However, the total for everything after the #1 movie will be around $82 million, up from $71 million last year. The difference is due to Obsession, which is about to notch its fourth straight $20 million-plus Fri-Sun frame.

It’s the first non-Christmas title since The Sixth Sense to earn more than ten times its opening weekend. I don’t know how long it can keep this up. But, in terms of weekend totals and the seasonal cumes, every weekend that Obsession holds even remotely firm is like having a new successful studio programmer in the marketplace. As far as “unexpected riches,” I’ll argue Obsession and Backrooms ($161 million by Sunday after a $12 million weekend) gave summer 2026 two metaphorical Sound of Freedoms in its first month.

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