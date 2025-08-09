In today’s new-release specific Friday box office report…

Weapons tops Friday with $18.2 million and should become WBD’s sixth consecutive (including three live-action originals) $40 million-plus opener.

Once again, when it is on its A game, WB is the best at turning less-conventional releases (from Magic Mike to F1) into mainstream hits or outright blockbusters.

Disney’s Freakier Friday is set to nab a $32 million launch following a $12.7 million Friday, nabbing the biggest live-action “just a comedy” debut in nearly a decade.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan’s sequel sits alongside Lilo & Stitch as this summer’s only “for women, but just not an actioner with a female lead” biggie.