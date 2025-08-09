Box Office: Warner Bros. Can't Stop (Won't Stop) While Disney *Actually* "Saves" the Big Screen Comedy
Zach Cregger's buzzy 'Weapons' should be WBD's sixth-straight $40 million opening weekend, but Disney's 'Freakier Friday' is opening exceptionally well for "just a laffer."
In today’s new-release specific Friday box office report…
Weapons tops Friday with $18.2 million and should become WBD’s sixth consecutive (including three live-action originals) $40 million-plus opener.
Once again, when it is on its A game, WB is the best at turning less-conventional releases (from Magic Mike to F1) into mainstream hits or outright blockbusters.
Disney’s Freakier Friday is set to nab a $32 million launch following a $12.7 million Friday, nabbing the biggest live-action “just a comedy” debut in nearly a decade.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan’s sequel sits alongside Lilo & Stitch as this summer’s only “for women, but just not an actioner with a female lead” biggie.
Sketch is terrific, but even Angel Studios’ brand value couldn’t prevent it from sharing the fate (a $5 million Wed-Sun debut) of most such non-IP kid fantasies.