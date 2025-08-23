Look, whether or not Netflix’s Saturday and Sunday sing-along showings of KPop Demon Hunters top the weekend box office by default, this is a pretty sorry weekend at the domestic box office. We are nearing the fifth anniversary of Tenet’s attempt to revive theaters during the first summer of COVID—an effort hampered mostly by still-closed theaters in NYC and LA that hurt the totals. And yet this weekend we find ourselves in another strange situation where the “top movie of the weekend” might actually be a ghost.

It won’t be unlike early summer 2020 when IFC’s The Wretched got the “#1 movie in America” headlines for five straight weekends because Trolls World Tour wasn’t immediately reporting theatrical earnings. Fun fact: Tenet’s $365.3 million worldwide total (just $58 million of which came from North America) is still the third-biggest gross for a live-action Hollywood original theatrical release outside of only Sinners ($365.8 million) and F1 ($600 million) just this year. Even counting animation, it’s fourth behind those two and Disney’s Elemental ($495 million in 2023).

With KPop Demon Hunters, this overall weekend looks to earn around $80-$85 million, which would be good enough to avoid becoming among the ten lowest-grossing weekends of the year. Without it, the weekend will end up closer to $65 million, the fifth or sixth-lowest grossing weekend of the year behind the various $52-$64 million frames in late January through early March when audiences weren’t showing up to a slew of “What we saw we want in theaters” programmers like Novocaine, Heart Eyes, Companion, Mickey 17 and Flight Risk.

Honestly, most of those earned enough to skate by, but that was small comfort to theaters as even the would-be tentpoles (Captain America: Brave New World, Snow White, kinda-sorta Mickey 17) underwhelmed. Likewise, the issue now isn’t a lack of product or even a lack of variety. It’s that audiences still don’t show up in “good enough for theaters” numbers to films like Honey Don’t!, Americana, Sketch or even The Naked Gun. Or, concurrently, they go infrequently enough that Weapons is the one everyone is seeing on their irregular theater trip.