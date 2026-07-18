In what could be (or should be) a definitive example of how online handwringing and social media controversies are not remotely proportional to real-world consensus, one so titanic in contrast that even Hollywood and/or an SEO-driven media might finally get it, The Odyssey sailed into theaters yesterday amid rave reviews (97% fresh from 349 reviews and an average critic score of 8.8/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) an A from CinemaScore and a $51.28 million Friday gross.

That includes $17.6 million in Thursday preview grosses. It’s all-in Friday represents the biggest R-rated single-day gross for any “not a Deadpool sequel,” and its Friday gross was barely under the $53 million opening day earnings for Deadpool 2. C’mon, Chris, you couldn’t have dug under your couch cushions, borrowed from Anne Hathaway or mugged Tom Holland for that extra $1.75 million to put it past everything R-rated aside from Deadpool & Wolverine?

Among Christopher Nolan’s movies, it’s behind only the opening-day grosses of The Dark Knight Rises ($75 million in 2012) and The Dark Knight ($67 million in 2008). Do note that the World Cup final is on Sunday and plenty of moviegoers (including at least one Box Office Pocast co-host… shame!) are planning to wait and see this one at their convenience in IMAX or related PLF formats. Nonetheless, presuming weekend legs on par with Michael, Oppenheimer or Deadpool 2, we can still expect an over/under $125 million opening weekend.

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