'GOAT' Box Office: Did Sony Actually Begin A New Comeback Era For Original Animation?
Sony's sports comedy isn't breaking box office records, but its grosses are thus far closer to the boom toon times of the 2010s than the sequel-or-bust toon era of the 2020s
Bemusingly, the holiday box office showdown between Wuthering Heights and GOAT was a hell of a lot closer than expected. WB’s erotic melodrama earned $37.5 million over its Fri-Mon domestic debut and $88 million globally. For the record, neither film “lost,” as both of last weekend’s biggies are winning on their own terms. Wuthering Heights earned $2.4 million on Thursday (-0% from Wednesday) for a $45.8 million domestic and (after a $5 million overseas gross) $114 million global cume. Meanwhile, GOAT ended the holiday frame with $35.1 million after topping the charts on Sunday and Monday. The Stephen Curry-produced flick nearly quintupled its $7.1 million Friday gross. It’ll enter weekend two with $41.3 million in North America and roughly $66 million globally. Sony celebrated by moving its next original toon, Buds, from March 12, 2027 to December 22, 2027.
I’m not usually thrilled when a major studio release is pushed back by 9 months. However, assuming the overall volume of wide releases is such by mid-2027 that a single mid-level toon jumping quarters isn’t a game-changer for the entire theatrical ecosystem (think Mortal Kombat II and Saw IX in 2025), I like the idea that Sony feels confident enough to drop Buds right alongside The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and Avengers: Secret Wars. Ditto Buds opening after, not before, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in June 2027. Whether GOAT legs out closer to Fox’s Epic ($107 million domestically from a $42 million Memorial Day weekend debut in 2013) or Toon Disney’s The Jungle Book 2 ($48 million from a $14 million President’s Day weekend launch in 2003), its initial debut grosses are still aspirational.
GOAT’s $27 million Fri-Sun domestic launch is the third largest original toon debut of the 2020s, behind Pixar’s Onward ($39 million in March 2020) and Pixar’s Elemental ($29 million in June 2023). It’s the top such non-Disney debut since Illumination’s Sing ($35 million amid a $75 million Wed-Mon Christmas opening) in December 2016 and Sony’s R-rated Sausage Party ($34 million) in August 2016. Save for the $691 million Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in June 2023, GOAT is Sony Animation’s first wholly animated theatrical (sorry to CrunchyRoll and/or Peter Rabbit: The Runaway and its 3,491 release date changes) since The Angry Birds Movie 2 in August 2019. Whether GOAT is (the start of) a Sony comeback, it could be the, uh… (sorry/not sorry) spark that lights the fire that begins a non-sequel (and not-just-Disney) animation box office revival.