Bemusingly, the holiday box office showdown between Wuthering Heights and GOAT was a hell of a lot closer than expected. WB’s erotic melodrama earned $37.5 million over its Fri-Mon domestic debut and $88 million globally. For the record, neither film “lost,” as both of last weekend’s biggies are winning on their own terms. Wuthering Heights earned $2.4 million on Thursday (-0% from Wednesday) for a $45.8 million domestic and (after a $5 million overseas gross) $114 million global cume. Meanwhile, GOAT ended the holiday frame with $35.1 million after topping the charts on Sunday and Monday. The Stephen Curry-produced flick nearly quintupled its $7.1 million Friday gross. It’ll enter weekend two with $41.3 million in North America and roughly $66 million globally. Sony celebrated by moving its next original toon, Buds, from March 12, 2027 to December 22, 2027.

I’m not usually thrilled when a major studio release is pushed back by 9 months. However, assuming the overall volume of wide releases is such by mid-2027 that a single mid-level toon jumping quarters isn’t a game-changer for the entire theatrical ecosystem (think Mortal Kombat II and Saw IX in 2025), I like the idea that Sony feels confident enough to drop Buds right alongside The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and Avengers: Secret Wars. Ditto Buds opening after, not before, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in June 2027. Whether GOAT legs out closer to Fox’s Epic ($107 million domestically from a $42 million Memorial Day weekend debut in 2013) or Toon Disney’s The Jungle Book 2 ($48 million from a $14 million President’s Day weekend launch in 2003), its initial debut grosses are still aspirational.

GOAT’s $27 million Fri-Sun domestic launch is the third largest original toon debut of the 2020s, behind Pixar’s Onward ($39 million in March 2020) and Pixar’s Elemental ($29 million in June 2023). It’s the top such non-Disney debut since Illumination’s Sing ($35 million amid a $75 million Wed-Mon Christmas opening) in December 2016 and Sony’s R-rated Sausage Party ($34 million) in August 2016. Save for the $691 million Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in June 2023, GOAT is Sony Animation’s first wholly animated theatrical (sorry to CrunchyRoll and/or Peter Rabbit: The Runaway and its 3,491 release date changes) since The Angry Birds Movie 2 in August 2019. Whether GOAT is (the start of) a Sony comeback, it could be the, uh… (sorry/not sorry) spark that lights the fire that begins a non-sequel (and not-just-Disney) animation box office revival.

