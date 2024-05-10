Bored of 'the Rings'?, 'Civil War' Tops $100M, 'Unfrosted' Bombs on Netflix
The 'Quiet Place: Day One' trailer sells scale. 'Fallout' scores record ratings for Prime Video suggesting the release schedule debate was irrelevant to general audiences
We’re getting new live-action Lord of the Rings movies because Hollywood must treat every successful property as a neverending franchise in constant rotation.
Fallout sets Nielsen ratings records for Amazon as Unfrosted bombs on Netflix.
A24’s Civil War tops $100 million, while a comparison between Challengers and The Fall Guy offers a skewed look at what is or isn’t bankable in theaters.
The new Quiet Place Day One trailer sells a spin-off with the scale of a sequel.