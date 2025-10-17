Good Fortune

97 minutes

Rated R for “for language and some drug use.”

Written and Directed by Aziz Ansari

Produced by Aziz Ansari, Anthony Katagas and Alan Yang

Starring Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Oh

Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Edited by Daniel Haworth

Music Composed by Carter Burwell

A film from Garam Films, Oh Brudder Productions, Keep Your Head and Yang Pictures

Opening theatrically the week of October 17, 2025, courtesy of Lionsgate





I’m not sure whether writer/director Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune, opening this weekend courtesy of Lionsgate, is a new modern classic or whether I was just thunderstruck at seeing a mainstream Hollywood comedy speak about real-world class struggles and present-tense economic inequities in a way that seemed to fall out of fashion decades ago. This delicious and nutritious bit of unpretentious popcorn entertainment feels, at the very least, like what Hollywood was finally starting to offer even outside the awards season —think Parasite, Hustlers, Joker, Knives Out, and Us —just before COVID reset the board. Whether it’s an anomaly (alongside being a decently-budgeted, live-action high-concept comedy), it’s a pleasure to see a present-tense, real-world *movie* that aims to inspire more than just nostalgia for past-tense successes. Beyond the navel-gazing, it’s also a very funny, surprisingly complex and refreshingly *big* (it jams a lot of movie into 97 minutes) Hollywood theatrical.

Leave a comment

Aziz Ansari stars as… well, just a regular guy struggling to get by in what should be extraordinary economic circumstances. Stuck in the gig economy, constantly working for Task Rabbit-type services, but seeing little of the promised benefits of such always-on-call employment, a bright light shines in the form of A) a steady gig working as an assistant for a wealthy tech-specific socialite (Seth Rogen) and B) a new romance with a local hardware store employee (Keke Palmer). However, the two “thing good” elements incidentally collide, pushing Arj to a new level of “rock bottom.” That piques the interest of a low-level guardian angel (Keanu Reeves). Hoping to prove to his superiors that he deserves more responsibility and bigger wings, the angel pulls a Trading Places between Arj and Jeff in the hopes that the pauper will see that living as a prince isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

This is all just the first act in a picture that introduces and fleshes out multiple character relationships amid micro and macro circumstances before the high concept even takes hold. One of many delights is how the picture just keeps finding more story to tell without feeling rushed or congested and without giving short shrift to any of its key characters or its core thematic ideas. In this update on It’s a Wonderful Life, the new normal is such that, yeah, most of life’s problems can be solved with endless financial resources since basically every component of modern life has been excessively monetized and/or essentially loot-boxed. Likewise, Rogen plays Jeff as an affable, if patronizing, guy who thinks he’s not part of the problem because he isn’t aggressively diabolical or punitive, yet doesn’t realize to what extent the “have-nots” subsidize his life by doing his busy work for less-than-living wages.

Message Scott Mendelson

It’s a razor-sharp critique, however unsubtle it might be, often playing as a gee-whiz comic cousin to the likes of The Brutalist or Anora. Once again, the economic comfort of the less privileged is usually determined by the arbitrary whims of those above them, and B) those with wealth and power will only act or appear benevolent right up until it impacts their own comfort and joy. Again, none of this is mind-blowing. However, its comparative uniqueness, in terms of its “punching up” messaging, is another reminder of the extent to which Hollywood spent decades lost in the mega-budget fantasy franchise woods (including, but not exclusively, the MCU which spent a decade lionizing billionaire arms dealers, literal outer-space gods, super soldiers and the heads of monarchies) to such an extent where the Jurassic World sequels stood out merely by having protagonists who were not superheroes, one-man-armies or destined “chosen ones.”

Good Fortune, courtesy of Lionsgate

If I’m making the film sound like “good for you” oatmeal, it’s still a crowdpleasing, laugh-out-loud comedy. Moreover, movies of all shapes and sizes used to be “about” the world as it was, as a matter of course. Reeves is having a blast as a stumbling angel whose swift disenchantment stings, given the actor’s reputation as the closest thing Hollywood has to a good-to-be-true angel. Ditto Rogen in another not-too-broad comic turn, which remains precisely grounded enough to avoid farce. As he discovers the unending struggles of those who make his lavish lifestyle possible, that he doesn’t turn cruel, vindictive, racist or sexist as his situation spirals is either unrealistic or an acknowledgment that it *is* possible to diagnose the symptoms *and* the disease. Ditto Palmer’s supporting turn, as Good Fortune aligns with Elana’s personality by prioritizing her fight to unionize her workplace over her relationship with Arj.

Share

Again, there’s a lot of *movie* in this $30 million, shot-in-LA theatrical offering. At the very least, what a relief it is to watch a non-tentpole film where I cannot easily count the number of locations or speaking roles. The picture never feels restrained by the need to minimize what used to be the essentials of studio-sized moviemaking, and that includes the amount of narrative zig-zags (not plot twists, mind you) that keep the characters in conflict and the plot unraveling right through to the final reel. Maybe it’s partially due to Ansari having grown up when the over/under 95-minute likes of (offhand) Blazing Saddles, A Christmas Story, Groundhog Day, or The Hangover felt like a belly-busting cinematic meal. Or, perhaps, because it resolves itself in a way other than an action scene and prioritizes consistent production value over “spectacle,” Good Fortune doesn’t waste time with protracted “set pieces.”

Good Fortune posters, courtesy of Lionsgate

Regardless, all of this comic melodrama comes to a gently comic conclusion that emphasizes cautious optimism over idealistic fantasy. Other than a very brief line during an otherwise authentic speech given in the epilogue, seemingly designed to elicit cheers from those in the entertainment industry, Good Fortune miraculously has its cake and eats it too. It calls out the current economic hellscape and, even if it doesn’t necessarily champion Us-style revolution (or call out 44 years of Reagan-to-Trump leadership as a prime cause of the current discontent), it at least points a gentle finger at those whose “success” is bankrolled by the allegedly “unsuccessful.” It’s not that Good Fortune intends to be overtly political or incendiary; it’s just that it’s been so long since movies like this (or Palmer’s One of Them Days) existed at the “just a good studio movie” theatrical level that it feels like a rallying cry.