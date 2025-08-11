The overall domestic weekend — led by Weapons and Freakier Friday — came out to around $132 million. That’s a reasonable 17% decline from this frame last year, when Deadpool & Wolverine’s $53 million third weekend and It Ends with Us’s debut powered the marketplace to a $158 million total. The obvious discrepancy, among other comparisons, between Deadpool & Wolverine eventually earning $637 million in North America and a Fantastic Four reboot that might not clear $265 million overall is a key variable in a swiftly dwindling summer-to-summer growth.

However, just shy of five years after WB tried to revive the global theatrical industry with a Hail Mary release of Chris Nolan’s Tenet — which earned an aspirational $305 million overseas but just $59 million in North America — distributors are still not offering up enough wide theatrical releases. And too few studios provided the bulk of this summer’s buzzy attractions. If this summer — defined mainly by a stunning lack of big-deal releases for most of the last three months — finishes right between the domestic totals for 2022 ($3.34 billion) and last year’s $3.63 billion cume, it’ll mainly be because most theatrical competitors barely showed up to play.