Before we get into the meat of the thing, WB’s Wuthering Heights passed $75 million domestic on Friday and had previously passed $200 million globally on Thursday, with an as-of-Friday $205 million worldwide total. That probably deserved its own post, but... at least for the moment, discussing yet another “not what conventional wisdom says is successful” win for Warner Bros. is yet again a bitter pill. Once again, the likely reward for such efforts will not be fortune, glory, and/or promotions, but another round of consolidation-motivated lay-offs. That’s not even getting into broader concerns about consolidation and the political machinations behind what gets made and why.

I’ve long discussed the cultural ramifications of, ironically, Paramount’s Iron Man (which positioned a monstrous, narcissistic arms tycoon as the aspirational hero), not Warner Bros.’ Speed Racer (which pitted a working-class family against the corrupt machinations of an asshole billionaire), becoming the trendsetting blockbuster of summer 2008. Insult to injury, the Marvel/DC superhero film that felt cut from the same cloth as Speed Racer, namely Blue Beetle, opened in 2023 during a dual labor strike and only after the superhero boom had ended. Cut to 2026, and... well, the entire entertainment industry seems to have cosplayed Speed Racer’s downbeat second-act climax.

Speed won the 5,00 km road rally, just as Sinners and/or One Battle After Another might sweep the Oscars, but it was all just to inflate the sponsor company’s momentary value to boost the price paid for a rival buyout. Couple that with Skydance/Paramount (likely to be WB’s newest abusive foster parent) boss David Ellison’s reported (re)focus on conventional macho genre flicks (like a Max Landis-penned G.I. Joe revival) over the likes of the Colleen Hoover-based Regretting You (which earned 30% more money globally than The Running Man on a 73% smaller budget). At what point is it pointless to call balls and strikes in an ecosystem like this?

How does one legitimately explain what happened, why it happend and what lessons can be taken from a respectivce result when those with the levers of power and/or the investor class still insist that “1+1 = -4” and anything that challenges that thinking (like the failure of Tron: Ares, the success of The Housemaid or that Blink Twice earned triple Melania’s $16 million global cume) is a fluke? So, if I’ve been... light on think pieces of late, that’s why. Okay, with that out of the way, thus ends (I hope) my personal pity party. Thank you for humoring me, and now… back to work.

After all (with tongue firmly in cheek, I’m not that full of myself), I know doing deep-dive box office punditry won’t change the world. It doesn’t work like that. But... it’s the “only” thing I know how to do, and I gotta do something. But for those who just came for the numbers, Hoppers earned $13 million on Friday for a likely over/under $40 million domestic debut. Alas, The Bride earned $3 million on day one for a likely under-$10 million North American opening weekend. And Scream 7 earned $5 million (-83%) on Friday for a likely over/under 16.5 million (-74%) second-weekend gross.

Beyond that, “America’s not a country. It’s a business. Now (monkey) fighting pay me.”

