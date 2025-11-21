Pixar’s Hoppers, set for March 6, 2026 (hopefully it won’t follow Onward’s trajectory to doom-n-gloom), got another trailer presumably intended to be attached to Zootopia 2. I can’t be the only one who thinks that the film’s human lead (voiced by Piper Curda) looks like a gender-swapped version of Big Hero 6’s Hiro Hamada? Anyway, the pitch, essentially “What if Avatar but Hundreds of Beavers?” is simple and bemusing enough. The tone seems closer to Looney Tunes chaos than to the more melancholy likes of Soul, Lightyear, and at least the first act of Elio.

That’s neither criticism nor compliment; I don’t hate Lightyear (it’s a riff on The Black Hole and a metaphor for John Lasseter’s fall from grace, which uses the arrested development nostalgia that spurred its existence as in-film subtext), and Soul is one of Pixar’s very best. Such a zany talking animal toon might more resemble, varying quality notwithstanding, the slew of mid-2000s toons (Open Season, Over the Hedge, Alpha and Omega, The Ant Bully, Surf’s Up, etc.) that arrived in the wake of Madagascar and eventually allowed the likes of Wall-E, Brave and Up to stand out from the crowd.