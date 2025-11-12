In today’s “kids are out of school and entertaining themselves” newsletter…

Toy Story 5 trailer teases a new status quo. (unpaywalled)

Sabrina Carpenter bails Lorane Scarfaria out of director’s jail.

Frankenstein is alive, but KPop: Demon Hunters is still *well*.

The skewed irony of Christy’s box office tumble. Leave a comment

Trailer - Summer 2026 box office frontrunner?

We got a teaser for Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 5 this afternoon, with (allegedly) the first teaser for Universal and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Galaxy arriving tomorrow. I’m sure all parties will figure it out, but I will be amused to see what trailers drop with (respectively) Wicked For Good, Zootopia 2, Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Granted, that Chris Nolan movies drop their second trailers – as required by law – with the court-appointed mid-to-late December mega-movie means that Universal can drop the Super Mario Bros. Galaxy tease with Wicked For Good while reserving The Odyssey for Avatar 3, but you get the idea. Ditto, I suppose, debuting this Toy Story 5 announcement teaser with Zootopia 2 and presumably dropping a “Next Christmas… dear god I hope you all still give a shit!” teaser for Avengers: Doomsday with the aforementioned Pandora Passion Play.

Anyway, this paragraph will take longer to read than the 49-second teaser will to watch. The pitch is succinct enough – the toys are confronted with obsolescence when Bonnie gets a tablet voiced by Greta Lee – that there’s really no need to reveal anything else. I’d like to think Lee joining up is Disney’s “Sorry about Tron 3,” but I digress.. The only “curiosity” moment is the post-title reveal of Woody and Buzz together in what seems to be Bonnie’s house. Yes, I am certainly curious about how Woody ends up back with the rest of the crew, given that Toy Story 4 ended with him living his life for himself alongside a rediscovered Bo Peep. That said, I’ll assume that director Andrew Stanton, co-director Kenna Harris and friends didn’t just forget about the current status quo.

Say what you will about Disney’s overreliance on animated sequels, there hasn’t yet been a bad Toy Story movie. Hell, I’ll argue all four of them are varying degrees of excellent (offhand… 2 > 4 > 3 >1), so “benefit of the doubt” applies. What’s… interesting is that the follow-up, dropping theatrically on June 19, is in prime position to be the summer’s top-grossing release almost by default. Looking at the Michael (April 24) to Mutiny (August 21) calendar, there are only a handful of movies that might be expected to pull tentpole-sized business.

Sure, Supergirl will presumably approximate Superman’s grosses. But, even counting that one, it’s otherwise down to – globally - Michael and The Odyssey for the “less conventional” blockbusters, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin flick and the Anne Hathaway/Ewan McGregor dino thriller Flowervale Street as proverbial wild cards and otherwise The Mandalorian & Grogu, Toy Story 5, Minions 3 the Moana remake and Spider-Man: Brand New Day competing for the crown.

And yes, I could be entirely off as Sony’s Spider-Man - The first Peter Parker Franchise to Make It To A Fourth Movie swings away with the biggest of bucks without breaking a sweat. At the same time, Michael might actually become a proverbial Bohemian Rhapsody 2.0. At this early juncture, there are barely 20 in-summer movies —counting nostalgia-chasing comedies like Devil Wears Prada 2 and Scary Movie 6 —that qualify as remotely “big.” So, if you’re wondering if *this year* is the year when theaters will finally have a pre-COVID volume of mainstream summer titles, well, uh…