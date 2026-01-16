Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried’s The Housemaid has passed $200 million worldwide. With $97.5 million stateside, the Hidden Pictures flick will become, as soon as Friday, Lionsgate’s first non-prequel (Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) or non-sequel (John Wick 4) to pass $100 million domestically since Knives Out in late 2019. Among 2020s wide releases that weren’t follow-ups, fantastical, musically focused and/or treating history as an IP (sorry to Sinners, Free Guy, IF, Elvis, Oppenheimer, 1917, Nope, Weapons, Smile, etc.), it’s Hollywood’s sixth such release to pass $200 million worldwide. The list (apologies if I missed one) includes F1, It Ends with Us, Bullet Train, Anyone But You, One Battle After Another and The Housemaid. Two of those – arguably the least “likely” of the pack - star the same actress. Is SEO magnet Sweeney a bankable movie star? All signs point to… maybe!