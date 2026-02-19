How to Make a Killing (2026)

- 105 minutes

- Rated R (“language and some violence/bloody images”)

- Written and directed by John Patton Ford

- Based on Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal

- Produced by Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin

- Starring: Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley, Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, Ed Harris, and Bianca Amato

- Cinematography by Todd Banhazl

- Edited by Harrison Atkins

- Music by Emile Mosseri

- A Blueprint Pictures production

- Opening domestically in theaters February 20 via A24

- Opening theatrically in the UK on March 20 via Studio Canal

How to Make a Killing is being sold as essentially two kinds of coexisting platonic ideals. First, sans franchise, IP, or much in the way of pre-sold awareness, it resembles the kind of “star+concept” studio programmer that once typified a regular studio movie. Second, it offers Glen Powell as a top-billed movie star not in a big-budget franchise sequel or IP play, but in a smaller-scale, real-world movie that once typified a conventional star vehicle. Powell is not being burdened with a blockbuster budget or the continued survival or revival of a shareholder-friendly IP, nor is he at risk of being overshadowed by big-budget visual effects or nostalgia-skewing franchise tropes. For better or worse, How to Make a Killing is “just a movie.”

Just a movie, in ways good and ill.

On the plus side, this remake of Kind Hearts and Coronets (or adaptation of Ron Horniman’s 1907 novel Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal) doesn’t get caught up in being anything other than what it sets out to be. Written and directed by John Patton Ford, the film is free to exist unto itself. It can be an R-rated crime comedy aimed at adults which is, sans the zero-sum pressure associated with franchise or IP brand management, knee-deep in (as with the director’s terrific Aubrey Plaza-starring Emily the Criminal) the obvious issues of class, economic inequity, and relative morality in an inherently immoral circumstance without concerns about inspiring an astroturf online controversy or having to be the definitive film about its respective topics.

Conversely, How to Make a Killing also makes no real effort to be anything other than a straightforward (re) telling of its respective high concept. That is a downright explicit goal, complete with (as in the 1949 picture) a framing device that sees our hero (Glen Powell) explaining how and why he began murdering members of his extended family. There are exceptions, like Fallen or The Prestige, but I usually loathe medias res as a storytelling technique, especially in thrillers and/or stories that start near the end and work their way back. Alongside other suspense-killing issues, it excuses an unholy amount of constant “describing what is clearly transpiring onscreen” or “characters voicing the emotions we can clearly see in their faces” voice-over narration.

