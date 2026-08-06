"I didn't know you could get that big...!"

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the majority of this 77-minute episode is spent discussing all of the reasons why Spider-Man: Brand New Day launched with a record-breaking $360 million domestic and second-biggest-ever $912 million global debut. Joining us, once again, is Aaron Neuwirth of The Code is Zeek, Out Now with Aaron and Abe, and 2 Black Guys Talk Godzilla. Among the subjects of discourse…

A few “well, actually” disclaimers related to inflation, early preview showings and Detective Chinatown 3’s $398 million Fri-Sun opening weekend.

Why Brand New Day’s record-high domestic debut is even more impressive in light of COVID-era theater closures and multiplexes not being able to just play Spider-Man 4 on every screen throughout the first few days.

Spoiler talk (with warning beforehand) related to Sadie Sink’s spectacular performance as Red Ghost.

Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a comic book superhero movie for today’s kids

Sequel teases and random thoughts on Avengers: Super Smash Bros. Secret Wars

A glass raised to our friendly neighborhood Punisher

Meanwhile, in another universe, The Odyssey barely missed a beat on its way to (very soon) pass $1 billion at the worldwide box office

As Hadestown nears $20 million, a toast to the only movie where “Hey, it only dropped 80% in its second weekend!” can be seen as a legitimate compliment

Indie studios cannot chase trends; they have to start them

Predictions for Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s second weekend grosses

And more!!

Recommended Reading/Listening…

Scott Mendelson wondered aloud how Jumanji: Open World will fare in December, playing alongside Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part Three.

Jeremy Fuster spoke to IMAX executives Patricia Keighley and (the late) David Keighley to discuss how their 20-year professional relationship with Chris Nolan culminated in The Odyssey becoming the first feature to be shot on IMAX.

Lisa Laman discussed this year’s Oak Cliff Film Festival.

Ryan Scott picks five Star Wars novels that merit getting a movie or show.

Max Deering’s latest Action For Everyone episode brings on Patrick R. Young to hype up this month’s fourth-annual Big Bad Film Festival.

Aaron Neuwirth interviews Mortal Kombat II director Simon McQoid.

If you like what you hear…

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