"I Wish Audiences Still Loved 'Star Wars' More Than Anything Else in the Entire World”

Will The Mandalorian and Grogu begin to make things right? That’s the key subject of discourse as our original fourth-chair co-host returns to dissect yet another example of a once-towering franchise pulling merely okay opening weekend grosses.

It’s a reunion of the, uh, “core four.” Scott Mendelson, Jeremy Fuster, Lisa Laman and Ryan Scott (does Kermit flail) spend 80 minutes digging into the nitty-gritty over a new Star Wars spin-off that kids and general audiences seem to enjoy and will unquestionably be of more value to Disney as a theatrical movie than it would have been as the fourth season of The Mandalorian.

Meanwhile, since Obsession had to go and make box office history and steal all of Star Wars’ pop culture thunder, we spend a sizable portion discussing all of the good news concerning Focus Features and Blumhouse’s $750,000 horror flick that should be passing $100 million worldwide by the end of this sentence.

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Along with the (should be) obvious takeaways in terms of what Blumhouse should be prioritizing, who Hollywood should be targeting and the breakout potential for non-franchise newbies, there’s some chatter about the still-unanswered (and thus probably still undecided) question of how long Obsession will remain exclusive to theaters.

And yes, we spent a surprising amount of time, I say that as a “compliment,” discussing Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters while making a point to offer proverbial “flowers” to Passenger. Paramount’s original chiller opened with $10.5 million over the holiday despite a comparatively under-the-radar marketing campaign and (comparatively speaking) tentpole-sized competition from Obsession.

Oh, and I’ll be hosting a paid subscriber chat on Thursday, May 28 and 9:00 a.m. PST. So if that’s the thing that entices you to go from “free subscriber” to “paid subscriber,” well, there you go.

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