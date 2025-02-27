Puck News (where I semi-regularly contribute) is reporting that studios and theater chains are (allegedly) frustrated with Netflix’s deal with Imax to provide Greta Gerwig’s first Chronicles of Narnia movie a two-week theatrical window. This deal was assumed to be a compromise from the streaming giant, which doesn’t want to A) fully commit to conventional theatrical releases or B) miss out on buzz-worthy projects from competitors who will. Chronicles of Narnia Part One, which may or may not be another retelling of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, will play in Imax for two weeks, disappear for another two weeks and then debut on its forever home on the platform. However, one reason why theaters and studios are justified in being upset is that the film will premiere in approximately 1,000 global Imax theaters over Thanksgiving weekend in 2026. Like with Glass Onion, the Netflix theatrical release seems primarily intended to do harm to theatrical studios and theater chains.