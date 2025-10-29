Maybe it’s a franchise, or maybe it’s just Schwarzenegger? That’s the key question facing both Dan Trachtenberg’s Elle Fanning-starring Predator: Badlands on November 7 and Edgar Wright’s Glen Powell-led The Running Man on November 14. Both films look enjoyable in a “back when movies were cheaper to make for and to see in theaters” kind of way. Social media reactions for the former have dropped. They are (per usual with these post-premiere mini-reviews) mostly positive. However, 20th Century Studios’ $100 million, PG-13 actioner will have to hope that “It’s a great Predator movie!” matters to general audiences otherwise indifferent to Predator movies. Yes, The Running Man is/was based on a Richard Bachman Stephen King novel, and this revamp looks far closer to the source material than its cinematic predecessor. It specifically must hope that audiences with no strong feelings about what was always considered a middling Schwaranegger vehicle still care about this Most Dangerous Game riff.

