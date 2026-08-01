Perhaps a few years behind schedule, the Jumanji: Open World teaser confirmed that it’ll cash the check penned at the conclusion of The Next Level. It won’t just be wild animals running loose in the real world. We got that in the 1995 movie. The real added-value element(s) will be the in-game incarnations of the franchise’s video game avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, showing up “for real.”

If it were opening in 2022 or even 2023, I’d be optimistic Jumanji 4 would earn grosses on par with Welcome to the Jungle ($404 million domestically and $962 million globally in 2017) and The Next Level ($315 million/$800 million in 2019). But in 2026?

The optimistic hope is that absence made the heart grow fonder. Concurrently, as we’ve seen with recent Disney sequels (like Toy Story 5), kids who were too young to see the last two Jumanji sequels on the big screen might have discovered them over the last several years and will be primed to sample their first “in theaters” installment.

However, seven years is a long time. The pessimistic scenario is that this is viewed as a sequel that’s less about what moviegoers desire than about both what studio shareholders demand and what at least some of the talent needs.