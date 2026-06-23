Part I - Generation-Defining Successes

“The start of something new.”

Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of The Fast and the Furious. The $40 million Rob Cohen-directed action drama, essentially “Point Break but with street racers instead of surfers who hijack trucks instead of robbing banks,” shocked the industry by opening with $40 million and eventually racing past $200 million worldwide before selling unholy amounts of DVDs. It remains a quintessential “rip-off, don’t remake” triumph. Beyond being the defining “rip-off, don’t remake” success story of our time, it was a definitive example of the entire 2001 theatrical year, beginning with Hannibal’s near-record debut ($59 million) and ending with The Fellowship of the Ring and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone smashing box-office records almost back-to-back while launching a new kind of cinematic franchise. 2001 saw films of all sizes that overperformed to levels previously unthinkable. With the multiplex going mainstream and a new generation with buying power and, uh, driving power, it felt, as I lived through it, like the beginning of “the future.

The triple whammy of younger and/or YouTube-specific filmmakers does not mark the end of conventional (mostly) all-quadrant, (usually) globally-targeted, and (often) nostalgia-skewing franchises. Curry Parker’s Obsession and Kane Parson’s Backrooms are sky-high success stories, with (thus far) $333 million and $301 million worldwide. Meanwhile, Toy Story 5 grossed $312 million worldwide over a single Wed-Sun weekend. The series finale of Gooseworx’s The Amazing Digital Circus grossed $36 million globally during a two-week theatrical-only pre-YouTube window. Conversely, the Star Wars story earned $34 million in just its first day of domestic play. It’s not a zero-sum comeback, but a “yes, and” recovery. Five years after A Quiet Place Part II essentially tied its pre-COVID domestic tracking with a $57 million Memorial Day weekend debut, proving that Godzilla Vs. Kong was no fluke; the box office finally seems shockingly, frighteningly healthy. And in terms of who is seeing what movies, this does feel akin to the pre- and post-9/11 sea change of 2001 and 2002.