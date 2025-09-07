As inevitable as a failed reboot to a once-was-special franchise or a doomed attempt to turn a singular box office hit into a monetizable brand, WB and New Line’s The Conjuring came and conquered. The Conjuring franchise thrived in times of pestilence and plague, self-inflicted labor stoppages and self-sabotaging streaming revolutions. Amid times of feast (The Nun in 2018) and famine (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in 2021), through good times (The Conjuring 2 in 2016) and bad (The Nun II in 2023), the saga had earned (not counting The Curse of La Llorona in 2019) $2.27 billion on a combined production budget of $208 million. It became the first $2 billion-plus R-rated franchise and remains only the second R-rated $2 billion-plus series and, give or take Jurassic, Hollywood’s biggest-grossing scary movie series.

Last Rites, the fourth entry in the “mothership” and the ninth *official* entry in the franchise, has been billed as the final chapter. Whether the designation proves as final as Resident Evil 6, as opposed to Friday the 13th Part 4, remains to be seen, even noting that James Wan’s Atomic Monster is now bunking with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse at Universal. But if this is Ed and Lorraine Warrens’ time to go, then Michael Chaves, Peter Safron and friends gave us a hell of a show. The $55 million, 135-minute epic-of-an-entry, a cross between a series finale and legacy sequel, complete with a lovely epilogue that brought to mind one of my favorite television series finales, topped the box office with a franchise-high (by a lot) $83 million in North America and $187 million worldwide.

