Lilo & Stitch (2025)

108 minutes

Rated PG (for action, peril and thematic elements)

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp

Written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes

Based upon Lilo & Stitch, by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois

Produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich

Production Companies - Walt Disney and Rideback

Starring - Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Chris Sanders,

Kaipo Dudoit, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, Amy Hill,

Hannah Waddingham, Tia Carrere, Courtney B. Vance and Jason Scott Lee

Cinematography by Nigel Bluck, Music by Dan Romer

Edited by Adam Gerstel and Phillip J. Bartell

Opening theatrically the week of May 23, courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

These live-action remakes provide a conundrum. While I intentionally did not rewatch the original Lilo & Stitch before seeing this live-action redo, I spent much of the film viewing it with a clinical, analytical eye in terms of trying to remember what had been changed, what had been added and why specific emotional beats weren’t hitting as hard as I remembered. However, had I rewatched the 2002 flick before last night’s press screening, instead of this morning before penning this review, I would have spent last night aghast at how this incarnation has undercut its source material. It aggressively and inexplicably sands off the edges, neuters the melodrama and removes much of what made the Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois-directed original so unique and compelling as a singular feature film and a Walt Disney animated feature.