Avatar: Fire and Ash topped the domestic box office on Monday with $11 million, down just 17% from last Monday, for a $228 million domestic total. Oh, and with another $32.1 million overseas, James Cameron’s latest Pandora epic has now earned $805.1 million globally. Offhand, it should pass $1 billion worldwide by Friday or Saturday. Once again, I am impressed that Avatar 3 is continuing to rally here and abroad despite A) doing merely pretty damn well in China (it just crossed $100 million) and B) facing off against a slew of year-end releases that are all pulling their weight. Moreover, aside from maybe Anaconda and The Search for SpongeBob (which is thus far the closest thing to a Christmas 2025 underperformer), they are all somewhat “not what conventional wisdom says makes money in 2025” offerings.

In a healthy theatrical ecosystem, a Paul Feig-directed and Rebecca Sonnenshine-penned adaptation of Freida McFadden The Housemaid pulling its weight alongside the tentpole(s) would cause neither surprise nor relief. Nobody was shocked when, for example, It’s Complicated legged out past $100 million on a $22 million Christmas weekend debut amid Avatar’s initial record-crushing run in 2009/2010. However, beyond the industry flirting with retreating to a “women and minorities are box office poison” mentality post-pandemic/strikes/streaming bubble contraction, it’s always worth highlighting when a studio gets the correct result from coloring ever-so-slightly outside the lines. The Housemaid will sit alongside The Long Walk ($61 million worldwide on a $20 million budget) and Now You See Me: Now You Don’t ($216 million/$90 million) as Adam Fogelson’s aspirational one-two-three punch to close out his and Lionsgate’s otherwise challenging 2025.

Smart on paper, strong in theaters

The Housemaid, earned $3.6 million (+6% from last Monday) for a $50 million 11-day cume. That’s after a $19 million debut and a $15 million second weekend. Alongside solid reviews and buzz, the trailers and TV spots, set to (gasp) modern music like Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please”, offered the “Sweeney takes a job as Seyfried’s live-in housekeeper, and things go poorly” hook while hiding everything else. An adaptation of a currently popular novel (written in 2022), The Housemaid stars new(er) performers like Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney alongside Brandon Sklenar (It Ends with Us) and Michael Morrone (365 Days). Lionsgate sold the Hidden Pictures production as a spiritual follow-up to Lionsgate’s A Simple Favor. The Paul Feig-directed comic thriller, starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, earned $100 million globally in 2018 and has since amassed a post-theatrical fanbase.

With legs on par with Sweeney Todd ($53 million domestically from a $9.3 million weekend in 2007), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo ($102 million/$21 million in 2011) and Jack Reacher ($80 million/$15 million in 2012), Hidden Pictures’ R-rated, star+concept literary adaptation may pass $100 million domestically. That’s especially if, as with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Anyone But You, business picks up in January thanks to parents who finally have time to arrange for a babysitter after the holiday break period. Whether it ends up closer (domestically) to Jack Reacher or Lisbeth Salander, The Housemaid is another example of A) making big(ger) and non-action movies for women about women, B) making films aimed at younger moviegoers as opposed to their grandparents and C) Lionsgate thriving by offering something different from anything else in the marketplace.

