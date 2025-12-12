The entrance to the Netflix House at the Galleria Dallas

Editor’s Note — Lisa Laman pinged me last week, asking me if I’d be interested in an article chronicling her visit to a newly-opened “Netflix House” and her thoughts about the Dallas, Texas-located entertainment center. I said, “Absolutely, sure!”

In Defunctland’s very memorable video about the short-lived late 90s entertainment complexes Club Disney (the Mouse House’s answer to those institutions operated by a powerful rat named Charles Entertainment Cheese), a quote is recited hailing from a mother reeling from yet another Disney institution coming into existence, “Disney is already pervasive. Disney has invaded our lives. But I think the children enjoy all of it,” Judy Bealieu from Moorpark, California, observed.

That exact quote could apply to Netflix in 2025. With over 300 million global subscribers and programming spanning every genre, this streamer has become an inescapable part of life in 2025. The ominous pending Netflix/Warner Bros. merger promises to only further Netflix’s march towards becoming real-life Buy n’ Large. The home of The Two Popes and Real Rob is “pervasive,” to borrow Bealieu’s phrasing, and that was before the unveiling of the company’s Netflix House locations.

Netflix House is a massive two-story compound dedicated to providing entertainment, dining, and experiences tied to various Netflix-exclusive movies and TV shows. The first of these locations opened in November 2025 in the King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia. The second (opening for the general public on December 11, 2025) is in the Galleria Mall in Dallas, Texas, the city I call home. On December 9, a friend and I attended a “Grand Opening VIP Housewarming Reception” for exclusive members of the press, influencers, and other Dallas denizens.

In other words, we were among the very first to experience Netflix’s big inaugural foray into themed entertainment. It was time for me to make my beloved Defunctland and Podcast: The Ride programs proud with my write-up of this event!

A BoJack Horseman sign at Netflix House

What Exactly Is Netflix House?

Given that its décdéco revolves around characters from KPop: Demon Hunters and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, the Dallas Netflix House is clearly a project rooted deeply in 2025 culture. However, upon walking into this glitzy realm, I was struck by how much of a throwback the place felt. These big, brand-themed play centers, stores, and entertainment complexes were all the rage in the 90s and early 2000s.

However, so many of them have fallen by the wayside in the last two decades. Disney Stores are mostly a thing of the past. The Amazing Jake’s in Plano collapsed with the tragic dismantling of the Collin Creek Mall. Dave & Buster’s locations still exist, but I haven’t heard of anyone going into one for years (unless you’re a character in the final season of Barry). Yet here was Netflix House, practically shaking its fist at time’s arrow marching forward as it channeled 2000-era cultural ambitions.

Perhaps Netflix House’s key way of differentiating itself from the exclusively youth-skewing likes of Amazing Jake’s is through its upper-class sensibilities. Though a compound where all ages are welcome, the presence of a bar, elaborate hors d’oeuvres, and wood-fired pizza certainly suggests Netflix House isn’t settling for being the next Cici’s Pizza. For the record, all the grub was utterly delectable, especially these glorious WWE-themed sliders (all the food is tied into Netflix productions, even if only just in name). Even the ice cream was a step above expectations with its luscious creaminess and flaky Oreo crumb toppings.

Netflix House’s food options are on the complex’s second floor, where most of the entertainment is located. Here, neon signs full of references to various Netflix programs (including I Think You Should Leave’s “55 burgers” bit) litter the ceiling. The west section of this floor houses an arcade (we’ll get back to that later), while its northern wing contains a gift shop full of merch tied to KPop: Demon Hunters and Stranger Things, among other creative enterprises. There’s even a highly detailed Vecna statue for people to pose with.

Lisa Laman playing a Happy Gilmore 2 arcade machine

The Joys of Adam Sandler Arcade Games and Frustrations of No Seating

There’s certainly lots to see up here, including a cardboard cutout of CG Tony Tony Chopper sometimes “hopping” out of a gigantic popcorn container. However, wandering around this place, I was struck by a flaw Jenny Nicholson previously pointed out also plagued Galaxy’s Edge: a lack of seating. Granted, during this housewarming event, all the booths and seating were reserved for specific high-profile guests.

However, even on a typical day, there aren’t a ton of places for people to stop and catch their breath. You’re forced to stand around, hastily scarf down plates of pizza, and hope to God you don’t spill your beverage if you bump into somebody. Nicholson assumed Galaxy’s Edge’s lack of seating was to help with “crowd control” at this Star Wars location. I assume the same is true here. However, why rush people through Netflix House? A few more chairs won’t hurt anybody or ruin the aesthetic.

Then there’s the RePLAY arcade space, which also reminded me of a Disney theme park experience: the opening day version of Disney California Adventure. This place was criticized upon its unveiling for being just a bunch of cheap carnival games gussied up with Disney branding. Similarly, RePLAY houses crane games, a KPop Demon Hunters-themed rendition of Dance Dance Revolution, and variations on Skee-ball you could find anywhere.

The inexplicable Bridgerton arcade game

These games run smoothly, but they’re not deeply idiosyncratic. The Wednesday crane game, for instance, only has a plastic Thing on top to remind you that the machine is connected to Addams Family lore. Could Jenna Ortega or a soundalike not record a glib “oh, bummer” to play every time a player failed to grab a toy? A Bridgerton-themed pinball-adjacent game where you try getting a silver ball through a hedge maze is similarly disconnected from its source material. Only some images of Bridgerton characters scattered across the game’s “ground” suggest this has anything to do with that Shonda Rhimes-created phenomenon.

The best of the simpler activities in the RePLAY area is easily an insane Happy Gilmore 2 arcade title. I’ve never seen either of these movies, but I had a blast playing as digital Adam Sandler in a game with graphics ripped right out of 1998. Sometimes, you’re just playing golf in this title, but other times it becomes a beat-em-up, with Happy Gilmore forced to contend with hordes of alligators or violent hecklers. The oscillating game modes and period-accurate graphics are both a hoot.

Even better, it feels rooted in the same silliness informing Sandler’s “Thanksgiving Song.” That same sense of distinctiveness underscores the second floor’s main attraction, a Stranger Things-themed escape room. This little domicile (based on Will’s basement from the show) is littered with vintage technology and clever puzzles, all of which are supposed to help the player close “portals” to the Upside Down realm. As someone mostly “meh” about the Stranger Things show, I was surprised by how invested I got in figuring out how various maps and gizmos worked.

Then again, I wouldn’t have minded just spending ten minutes exploring the excellent production design of this space. It truly looks outstanding. The designers of Netflix House certainly didn’t spare any expense with the colorful aesthetic, which extends to bright orange stairs that take patrons to the second floor. A mural of Netflix characters and references behind the bar is also pleasing to the eye, as are the glittery entrances and exits in the RePLAY area, channeling the colors of the opening Netflix logo.

Get used to seeing Thing. You’ll be seeing a LOT of him.

I Have No Face, So I Must Scream (About Identity Problems)

I did notice one amusing design problem Netflix House clearly ran into when making this space: faces. Just like Disney couldn’t make Amy Adams as Enchanted’s Giselle a Disney Princess because of likeness fees, so too have legal matters prevented the faces of famous Netflix protagonists from showing up here. While Anya Taylor-Joy’s mug and one of the GLOW ladies’ beaming faces appear in a gigantic collage surrounding those orange stairs, most of the Netflix House decdécorcuses on only CG characters, masked figures, or awkwardly covers up the faces of famous people.

A statue of The Queen’s Gambit’s Beth Harmon on top of a martini glass, for instance, clumsily covers up her face with her bright red hair. A drawing of Max Mayfield being lifted into the air by Vecna only shows her from behind. You can pose with a Vecna statue, paintings of the Saja Boys, and props/costumes from Bridgerton, but no wax models or pictures of live-action performers.

This problem isn’t entirely a bad thing, since it ensures I catch multiple BoJack Horseman appearances instead of constantly seeing images of Ashton Kutcher from The Ranch. However, it compounds this location’s genericness problem. If you just glanced over at the space where people pick up pizza slices, what about it would say “this is a Netflix location”?

There isn’t a gigantic Pooh Bear or Homer Simpson walking around to reaffirm which theme park you’re in. Meanwhile, Netflix is an all-encompassing distributor/studio that releases everything from The Perfect Neighbor to The Crew. It doesn’t have an aesthetic that can easily be distilled into a single space. Thus, many times, my mind registered Netflix House as just another ritzy place to get food and drinks from someone who really likes One Piece and Squid Game.

Speaking of that hit 2021 TV show, the challenges of translating Netflix into the real world were felt even more on the first floor. This is where two big 55-minute experiences are tied into Netflix’s most popular programs. These are Netflix House’s equivalent of an “E-Ticket Ride” at the Disney theme parks. The first of these is Stranger Things: Escape the Dark, which allows guests (flashlights in hand) to encounter Upside Down creatures and Vecna as they try to save three Hawkins denizens.

My pal and I couldn’t make it into that realm, but we did explore the other big “immersive” experience, Squid Game: Survive the Trials. The gist of this endeavor is that patrons can endure five Squid Game trials, though my group only went through two. Full disclosure: I’ve never seen an episode of Squid Game. However, I understand that the use of children’s games in this show is supposed to harshly contrast against the grave circumstances of failing (you can die playing Red Light, Green Light!). It also emphasizes how capitalism leaves us all so desperate that we’ll do anything, even play musical chairs, to make rent money.

Those qualities are lost in translating Squid Game to real life. Now you’re just playing slow-paced children’s games with other adults. I’m sure Squid Game fans will get a kick out of seeing a towering recreation of robotic girl Young-hee and the production design remains (like the other Netflix House domains) stellar as ever.

However, even devotees to this universe might hope for something more than just a straightforward recreation of these games. There’s no exciting narrative your trials dovetail into, nor are there unexpected twists that suddenly ramp up the difficulty of trials. It’s just children’s games you can easily play at home. Thankfully, Survive the Trials gives participants a flesh-and-blood “guide” to provide both instructions and cutting remarks on their abilities. Their various sarcastic and glib barbs make him a cross between Statler & Waldorf and Lemony Snicket. The actor playing this figure was an utter delight and speaks to the greatest attribute of Netflix House.

Hey, a lesbian-themed easter egg!

The People, Not The Brand Names, Inform Netflix House’s Best Moments

My guest and I were standing in the Netflix House gift shop, admiring a display of Bridgerton props, costumes, and wigs. These were glorious items to gaze at, but the pinnacle of this experience was about to arrive. While we were staring at these trinkets, a gift shop employee named Lily came bounding up to ask if we wanted to hear a joke. With a buoyant personality and a soul-rejuvenating grin, Lily proceeded to deliver an amusing observation that, because of the sweat on these wigs (which were worn on the actual show under harsh, sweat-inducing stage lights), “we could clone our own queen!”

From there, Lily regaled us both with a few easter egg nuggets scattered across the complex. Most excitingly, upon hearing me mention the Black Mirror episode San Junipero, she told me there was a drawing above the bar that directly referenced it. Not only did she illuminate a lovely detail that had been hiding in plain sight, but her eagerness was so closely aligned with my comments and interests. Lily exuded the kind of enthusiasm and uber-specific guest connections I’d expect from Disney theme park employees, not “Dave & Buster’s, But With Is It Cake References”.

Throughout the night, I was astonished by how friendly and personable the various Netflix House employees were. Despite handling so many patrons and navigating the inevitable first night jitters (trust me, I’m a theater kid, I know what it’s like to debut a big production for a crowd!), every Netflix House employee I encountered went above and beyond in professionalism. The friendly bartender remembered I was the one person here who wanted Sprite. All the folks carrying trays of heavy food displayed incredible balancing skills, bobbing and weaving through crowds. Individuals handling the interactive games were immensely personable and infectiously excited.

Netflix’s whole modus operandi as a streaming entity is to keep people isolated in their homes. Netflix House should, in theory, be a counterpoint to that as it brings people outside into a communal space. However, the cost of Netflix House experiences like Survive the Trials and Survive the Dark, not to mention its presence in the super-bougie Galleria Dallas mall, will severely limit how much mingling is even possible. Will it just be rich people from similar backgrounds bumping into each other?

Still, the kindness and enthusiasm exhibited by Netflix House employees like Lily vividly remind one of the importance of encountering new people. You never know what new personality you might find out there in the world that takes your day to the next level, even if you only interact for a few minutes. The friendly staff, richly detailed environments, like the Stranger Things escape room, and delectable food are easily the highlights of this area. Netflix House is also bound to be an excellent place for teens (albeit those with plenty of disposable income) and college-aged folks looking to carve out a few memories in a fresh new Dallas locale.

More of my beloved BoJack Horseman

Unfortunately, specificity often eludes Netflix House. The dearth of famous live-action faces in the décor reflects how this place frequently struggles to sell itself as a one-of-a-kind location only Netflix could deliver. Whether it’s the largely interchangeable arcade games or the functional but slightly generic-looking dining space (crammed with ceiling-based neon signs to remind people of Netflix properties), Netflix House often reinforces that Netflix isn’t a Star Wars/Wizard of Oz/007-style “brand”. It’s a studio. A streamer. A distributor.

There’s a reason Super Nintendo World at the Universal parks are, while named after the brand, basically just Mario and Donkey World, right down to the Mario-style font used for Super Nintendo World’s logo. Unsurprisingly, mashing together Big Mouth, Bridgerton, and KPop Demon Hunters into one space inspires weird aesthetic dissonances. Moreover, the potential horrors of the WB/Netflix merger make Netflix House showcasing so many different “brands” and worlds feel more eerie than exciting. Seeing a Cyberpunk 2077 arcade machine or Sesame Street toys in the gift shop inspires less “woah, my favorite characters!” and more “woah, this company owns too much already!”

Judy Bealieu’s comments about the Mouse House in the late 90s are also right on the money for Netflix in 2025. The horrifying realities of corporate monopolies and Silicon Valley domination certainly don’t erase the joys found in Netflix House. That Stranger Things escape room was thoroughly enjoyable, ditto the enthralling fever dream that was the Happy Gilmore 2 arcade machine. In terms of cuisine and friendly staff, Netflix House goes above and beyond. However, these upsides don’t negate this location’s current shortcomings, including the bizarre lack of seating and the basic struggle of translating something like Squid Game into a flesh-and-blood experience (let alone one worth the steep ticket prices).

In other words, not everything at Netflix House is “golden”, or as delectable as a “soda pop”. But hey, Netflix House brass, if you’re looking to add more tables to the complex, I know just the lady who can help you with that.

Lisa Laman and Harrison Andara at the Netflix House Housewarming party

Note: a DJ played music all night at this housewarming party. I regret to inform you that he did not play the “Man to Woman” song from Emilia Pérez even once. Cowards. Also, there is no theming, as far as I could see, tied to The Power of the Dog, The Irishman , or Chung Mong-hong’s 2020 masterpiece A Sun . I thought this place was for the FANS?!?!

