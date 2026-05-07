Lotta Prada or Narnia and Chill

Somehow, Chriss Michael returned. She and Aaron Neuwirth stepping in for last week’s Michael episode was more of a concurrent personal favor and/or a last-minute request. Still, she had always intended to reprise for this week’s Devil Wears Prada 2-centric episode. At the risk of stating the obvious, the crux of the conversation is, well, the movie that opened to around $235 million worldwide last weekend, albeit probably more of a review (preceded by a “Why Anne Hathaway is awesome, actually” discourse) than a box-office deep-dive.

Nonetheless, we cover the nitty-gritty about why it was such a commercial banger, why it might leg out over the next month and how Michael concurrently held ridiculously well. Speaking of Michael, the music melodrama now looks all but certain to top $300 million in North America and at least $700 million worldwide (and potentially much more than Korea, Russia and especially Japan still on deck), while Project Hail Mary is itself holding firm. And yes, at least some airtime is allotted to discussing Hokum, Animal Farm and Deep Water.

The latter third of the conversation mostly focuses on Netflix’s announcement that it will A) delay Greta Gerwig’s The Magician’s Nephew to February of 2027 and B) give it something approximating a wide-release 45-day pre-streaming theatrical engagement beginning Super Bowl weekend. Whether a change in strategy, false hope or something in between, everyone has thoughts about Netflix finally, at least on an irregular basis, joining the 20th century. Advertising before, after and during your TV shows?! Pre-streaming theatrical releases for your movies?! Such innovators! Such disruptors!

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