Yes, I’ve seen Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, but no, this will not be a review. That will arrive sometime tomorrow, either at 6:00 a.m. (when the embargo drops) if I’m on the ball or later on Tuesday if it gets triaged. That said, I suppose I can plagiarize my own social media post stating that my son, who turns 11 on Saturday and had to be bribed to attend last week’s screening (for demographic research purposes) with a pre-show stop at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, declared that (rough paraphrasing) he wasn’t even a Star Wars fan (and has watched Disney+’s The Mandalorian) but that it was a really good movie. Regardless of whether I share such sentiments, the good news is that’s precisely the kind of word-of-mouth that Disney and Lucasfilm are arguably looking for. The bad news is that the buzz, if it’s essentially “Wait, wait… I know, but it’s actually good!” or “Wait, wait, the marketing is hiding all kinds of cool stuff!”, only works if audiences show up.

See also the likes of The Rundown in 2003, White House Down in 2013 and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in 2023. Just in terms of recent franchise attempts with similar struggles, think (relatively speaking) the 2017 Power Rangers movie, last year’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and both Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Transformers One in 2024. In an era when audiences are less likely to go to a movie just to go to a movie, even a given IP adaptation that earns good reviews and positive buzz might struggle amid moviegoers who aren’t interested in the franchise. Lazy comparison, but I don’t love cheesecake. Telling me that a restaurant offers the best cheesecake ever isn’t going to entice me to buy a slice. So the question is whether Star Wars has become, at least since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, tantamount to cheesecake. Will The Mandalorian and Grogu be received as a well-made variation of something audiences don’t wish to consume?