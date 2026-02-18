Considering that the first season of The Mandalorian featured Werner Herzog in an almost explicitly self-satirical supporting role, it’s not that surprising that this feature film incarnation of the “Lone Wolf and Club... Star Wars style” episodic would feature Martin Scorsese voicing an alien fry cook.

The only reason it stands out as anything more than “Oh, that’s cute” is due to Scorsese’s super-viral comments (answering a perfectly innocent question about the MCU in relation to The Irishman’s use of de-aging effects), where he decried Marvel Studios movies as closer to a theme park attraction than outright cinema. While I entirely understand what he meant, when I think of movies as amusement park rides, it’s usually anxiety-fests like Uncut Gems, Shiva Baby, and If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Whether Scorsese was right in late 2019, his concerns proved somewhat prescient in retrospect. Yes, the 2010s MCU/DC flicks were often genre approximations on par with the genuine article. Captain America: The Winter Soldier > Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and/or G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Guardians of the Galaxy > Star Trek and/or Fast & Furious 6/ You get the idea. However, the Marvel/DC movies of the 2020s were just as likely to be inferior to the genuine article genre assimilations like The Batman and Black Widow that banked on audiences/fans not having sampled (for example) The Bourne Supremacy or Se7en.

By the way, Wonder Man rocks.

That’s part of what made Disney+’s genuinely terrific Wonder Man so refreshing. Beyond being funny, insightful, and eventually moving, the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley-led, terrific on its own merits eight-episode comedy is somewhat predicated on audiences being familiar with the (initially X-rated in 1969) Best Picture-winning Midnight Cowboy. Between Wonder Man and Shang-Chi, Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has my benefit of the doubt.

Anyway, to be fair, Scorsese made those comments well over six years ago. It’s possible that he doesn’t think about them (or the MCU) anywhere near as much as the perpetually online might presume. Or maybe Scorsese views Star Wars differently from the MCU.

Beyond that, my takeaway is the missed potential of an ongoing Jack Reacher theatrical franchise that each time pitted Tom Cruise’s title character against another iconic and eclectic “prestige” filmmaker. I love creator Nick Santora and star Alan Ritchson’s Reacher, which, yes, would make a fine “since you watched” Prime Video companion with Crime 101, Bart Layton’s mostly solid (and self-aware) hybrid of Thief and Bulit. But you would have been in theaters on opening night for Jack Reacher: Attack of the Malick.

Oh, wait a minute, don’t we have to talk about a Star Wars trailer? Yeah, it’s fine.

“Welcome to the galaxy.”

Most of Pedro Pascal’s “masked” dialogue seems to have been recorded specifically for the trailer, offering simplified story beats and generic stakes for the less initiated. Bemusingly, Pascal’s vocals seem tired, as in winded and exhausted, while the music resembles a loose remake of Hans Zimmer’s “What Are You Going to Do When You Are Not Saving the World?” cue from Man of Steel. However, I’m disinclined to agree with those arguing (in presumably good faith) that The Mandalorian and Grogu looks just like the streaming-sized television show from which it sprang.

The Mandalorian was supposed to offer Star Wars-level spectacle for the price of a monthly streaming subscription. As such – and this was always the peril with turning an A-level theatrical franchise into a regular streaming-sized episodic- there would be that much less delineation by default. Nonetheless, with its various giant monsters and rain-soaked locales, there’s plenty of onscreen razzle-dazzle (including the money shot in the first trailer of the AT-AT tumbling off a mountain) that promises a TV-to-theaters upgrade.

Even if it’s not a Fight the Future-level increase in scope and scale, I’d wager we’re getting at least something akin to the Generations to Nemesis run of Star Trek movies or (accidental but valid back-handed compliment alert) Paramount’s PAW Patrol movies. Say what you will about the franchise, but the movies really do look bigger and grander with a genuinely upgraded visual sheen compared to the Nickelodeon show. Say it with me now...

“No more dead pups!”

“I’ve seen what I would have to become to stop mischievous kittens like these.”

“Dogs are dying, Ryder. What should I do?”

“Endure, Chase. Adventure Bay will hate you for it, but that’s the point of Paw Patrol.”

