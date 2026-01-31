So, in this unusually crowded late-January frame, we’ve got a video game-based horror film directed by a long-running YouTube personality that topped the box office on Friday (but not the weekend), the widest (and thus biggest) weekend launch for a non-musical/non-Jackass documentary in a decade, and a satirical mockumentary that’s going to earn around $450,000 in just four theaters. These are the sorts of debuts that are often written about in breathless “this will change everything” and/or “Hollywood better watch its back!” hyperbole. While all three buzzy openers are respectively impressive as specific commercial and/or “attention economy” triumphs, they are also successful examples of not disrupting but rather co-opting existing trends. The top movie of the weekend will still be a (comparatively) conventional star+concept+director genre original released by a major studio. Likewise, the much-discussed political documentary is still a “rate of return” box office bomb, with a domestic Fri-Sun debut just above the tenth weekend of Disney’s Zootopia 2.

The respective domestic Fri-Sun openings for Mark Fischbach’s self-distributed Iron Lung ($8.9 million on Friday in 3,015 theaters for a likely $17 million weekend), Amazon’s Brett Ratner-directed Melania ($2.9 million in 1,778 theaters for a likely $8.1 million Fri-Sun) and A24’s Charli XCX-focused The Moment ($199k in four theaters on Friday for a likely over/under $450k weekend and $112k per-theater average) are unto themselves relative success stories. All three affirm that mainstream theatrical distribution and exhibition remain among the best ways to create or affirm (or even create the illusion of) a comparatively monocultural event. And all three are prime examples of the “demographically specific event film,” centered on specific marquee characters and/or filmmakers as primary butts-in-seats draws. As such, relatively speaking, they can sit side by side with the likes of Pathaan, Chainsaw Man: The Movie, BTS: Permission to Dance, Terrifier 3, Reagan, and any number of “the fanbase that otherwise would have stayed home showed up” hits.

Leave a comment