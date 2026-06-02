Masters of the Universe (2026) - 142 minutes

- Rated PG-13 (“sequences of violence/action, some suggestive material, language”)

- Directed by Travis Knight

- Written by Chris Butler, Aaron Nee,

Adam Nee and David Callaham

- Produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal,

Robbie Brenner and DeVon Franklin

- Starring Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes,

Jared Leto, Idris Elba and Alison Brie

- Cinematography Fabian Wagner

- Edited by Paul Rubell

- Music by Daniel Pemberton

- Companies - Mattel and Escape Artists

- Opening on June 6 via Amazon MGM Studios (domestic) and Sony (overseas)

At its best, the folks behind Masters of the Universe view the notion of a big-budget He-Man movie with all of the fixins’ not as a crutch but rather a “Can you make a good movie out of this?” challenge. The picture is exceedingly formulaic in its plotting yet unconventionally quirky and campy in its presentation. Retelling an origin story for the “most powerful man in the universe,” Travis Knight’s lively, colorful and little-expense-spared opulent adventure fantasy is both a loving ode to a beloved 1980s cultural artifact and a thoughtful self-interrogation of that property’s role in (intentionally or not) shaping modern masculinity. It would be lazy to say that this Mattel production is Barbie for boys. And yet, in terms of shaping the movie through the metatextual legacy of the IP, well, I’m now even more curious about Daniel Kaluuya and Ayo Edebiri’s in-development Barney flick.