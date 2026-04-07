Well, at least there weren’t a gazillion bits of white-hot movie news during the week in which I was mostly in Ohio hanging out with both my parents and (since it was his Spring Break week) my youngest son. Between the time zone differences and a ten-year-old who required a modicum of on-call entertainment and socialization (I kicked his ass in bowling, but he crushed me in mini-golf), I had to triage the “stuff you wonderful readers most expected,” namely the weekly podcast, reviews of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie alongside The Drama and eventually the weekend box office punditry.

Honestly, the biggest thing I “missed” was a handful of retrospectives and a couple of high-profile trailers that dropped in advance of Illumination’s video game sequel.

As for the retrospectives, it’s been ten years since Batman v Superman opened and, through little fault of its own, showed the media and obsessive fans that the binary “Tomatometer” could be weaponized for SEO-friendly clickbait and narrative-shaping whining. I still think Larry Fong deserved an Oscar nomination, if not an outright win in 2017 for Best Cinematography.

Come what may, the movie made my eyes melt (in a good way) when I saw it in IMAX. Heck, and this may have to wait until late April/early May, Dawn of Justice has, in some ways, aged better (regardless of whether it’s a “better movie or a “worse movie”) than Captain America: Civil War. It’s also been five years since Godzilla Vs. Kong (which almost went to Netflix had WB not stepped in and bought out Legendary’s share of the budget) pulled off its Easter resurrection miracle.

For those who came in late, it accepted The Tom and Jerry Movie’s alley-oop and delivered a backboard-shattering slam dunk that saved movie theaters. That we’re still even remotely skittish about the future of theatrical in April 2026 is entirely the result of cowardly studios and corporate consolidation. As for the trailers, the second previews for Supergirl and Masters of the Universe offer a fascinating reminder of why the DC/Marvel industrial complex so dominated the franchise tentpole sandbox in the back half of the 2010s. The key question is whether those advantages, on display when comparing the DC superhero flick and the 40-year-later reboot, still apply.