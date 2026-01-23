“For those who were raised in the 1980s and came of age in the 1990s, there seems to be an unwillingness to let go of our childhood entertainments. Combined with a need to expose our children to the same things that we loved as soon as possible, this begs a question. In an era when the biggest movie of the summer is a live-action variation on a 1980s cartoon and most of the major films are based on comic books that stretch back to the 1940s, in a time when studio executives are trying to 'bring back the Looney Tunes and revive The Muppets , in a place where everything from the 1980s and 1990s seems to be being groomed for a remake or reboot ( Teen Wolf ? Another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie ? One more Thundercats cartoon?), will our children actually have entertainment icons of their very own?” “If we bring our children up in an entertainment culture where the biggest movies are live-action versions of OUR favorite cartoons and all of the cartoons and youth-targeted genre fare are reimaginings of yesterday's cartoons and properties, will today's kids be forced to merely appropriate our culture as their own? — from “ In A Pop Culture Based On Reclying, Will Our Children Have Their Own Icons? ” — July 5, 2011

Those are two quotes from an offhand “Mendelson’s Memos” post I wrote on July 5, 2011, just after my then-3.5-year-old daughter randomly discovered He-Man and She-Ra on Netflix. As you can see, I’ve been concerned about this whole “olds not letting youngs have a pop culture to call their own” thing well before it was diagnosed as a universally accepted problem. And yes, He-Man always had a… special place in that discourse, at least for me. It was the first pop culture “thing” I was ever a fan of. I’ll admit to a certain bemusement at seeing this latest live-action incarnation seemingly given the “just like you remember” treatment, with the budget and production values to match. But… I’ll be 46.17 years old when Amazon MGM Studios’ Masters of the Universe opens on June 5.

As I’ve asked many times since (offhand) 2007, as the film bounced from studio to studio (Sony to Netflix to Amazon), who is this for? I can shrug and argue that this bright, colorful and energetic kid-friendly action fantasy looks like fun for kids. However, youngsters barely give a damn about He-Man and certainly won’t give a damn about a He-Man movie if it’s primarily predicated on mid-1980s nostalgia. To the extent it was successful beyond online huzzahs, Netflix’s recent She-Ra relaunch charted its own path and won over a fandom beyond those already inclined to show up for a new animated Princess of Power show. Noting Wednesday’s “teaser for the teaser” was 95% focused on mid-80s nostalgia, well, haven’t we learned our lesson about trying to convince today’s kids to show up for yesterday’s heroes?