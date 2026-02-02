There were five high-profile newbies in this refreshingly crowded late-January weekend. Two (20th Century Studios’ Send Help with a $20 million domestic/$28 million global launch, and the $18 million/$23 million self-distributed opening weekend for Iron Lung) were unmitigated success stories. The other (A24’s Charlie XCX-starring mockumentary The Moment) posted a $106k per-screen average in four theaters and is cheap enough ($4 million) to qualify as a success as long as it doesn’t collapse upon expansion. Alas, Jason Statham’s Shelter stumbled with $5.5 million, another relative miss for newbie Blackbear. And Melania? The $40 million documentary, with a $35 million marketing spend, opened with just $7 million. That’s a flop, pure and simple.

