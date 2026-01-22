Mercy

- 2025/100 minutes/rated PG-13

- Directed by Timur Bekmambetov

- Written by Marco van Belle

- Produced by Charles Roven, Robert Amidon, Timur Bekmambetov and Majd Nassif

- Starring Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, Chris Sullivan, Kylie Rogers, Kenneth Choi, Rafi Gavron, Jeff Pierre and Tom Rezvan

- Cinematography by Khalid Mohtaseb

- Edited by Austin Keeling and Lam T. Nguyen

- Music by Ramin Djawadi

- Production: Metro-Goldwyn Meyer, Atlas Entertainment and Bazelevs Company

- Distributors: Amazon (domestic) and Sony (overseas)

- Opening the week of January 23, 2026

Warts and all, Mercy, directed by Timur Bekmambetov and penned by Marco van Belle, is arguably the most obvious “But… but… we thought Joe Biden and/or Kamala Harris were going to win the 2024 presidential election” Hollywood offering since Captain America: Brave New World. That MCU misfire perhaps modeled its elderly, deeply flawed but eventually redeemable President Ross (including an automatic buy-in for Harrison Ford’s onscreen moral virtue that far exceeded such assumptions for William Hurt) on Joe Biden. However, as the film opened in February 2025, less than a month into Donald Trump’s second term, the perhaps intended-to-be-tough love political commentary couldn’t help but be read as a kind of sympathy for the devil. We saw this here and there during Trump’s first term as well, as films like Battle of the Sexes were clearly produced under the assumption they would be released during a Hillary Clinton presidency.

In a vacuum, Bekmambetov’s Mercy is an ambitious attempt to expand the notion of what a “screenlife” movie can be in terms of storytelling and scale. The sub-genre, best personified by the Bekmambetov-produced likes of (the shockingly good) Unfriended in 2015 and Searching (still easily the best of the bunch) in 2018, is a newer kind of filmed storytelling and a subtext-meets-text acknowledgment of how much of our lives are lived online. The pitch — Chris Pratt stars as a cop accused of murdering his estranged wife Nicole and thus forced to prove his innocence within the very AI-powered system he initially championed — is compelling on its face. And when the film focuses on doing the thing we all came to see, a sweating bullets Pratt using the digital world and all of its informational/surveillance capabilities to solve the crime, it’s every bit as compelling as hoped.

However, the 100-minute picture spends its entire first act almost stalling for time, while establishing its protagonist as an (arguably) irredeemable jack-asss. Sure, it’s interesting to see Pratt trying to play a grizzled, damaged anti-hero. Still, the circumstances (he’s a violent, relapsing alcoholic due to the violent death of his partner years earlier) are such that you get the feeling that even if he didn’t kill his wife (Annabelle Wallis), he probably would have eventually. Moreover, whether due to script changes or mixed feelings about the core concept, Detective Chris Raven doesn’t ask any number of questions that most of us would amid similar circumstances and seems to endorse the program while flippantly acknowledging that it’s “a kill box.” Either he’s even more of a schmuck than advertised, or the film waffled on to what extent its face-on-the-poster movie star actually endorsed the circumstances of his confinement.

