Will Murder She Wrote reveal Jessica Fletcher (to be played by Jamie Lee Curtis) to be America’s most prolific serial murderer?

Yes, Michael B. Jordan should get as much money as possible for Miami Vice, and not just because he deserves it and/or he’s coming off a career peak triumph.

With Jumanji 4 pushed to December 25, WB and Disney have a chance to avoid #Dunesday. I hope they don’t or that Avengers: Doomsday stays out of IMAX. I also hope that Jack Black and his co-stars make a video highlighting all the formats in which you won’t be able to see the film this Christmas.