Lionsgate’s Michael got off to an expectedly huge pre-release start. The Antone Fuqua-directed and John Logan-penned Michael Jackson biopic earned $8.8 million on Thursday (with showings as early as noon) and $3.8 million in Wednesday previews, giving it $12.6 million thus far. That’s obviously a record for a music-focused biopic, well above both Bohemian Rhapsody ($3.9 million in 2018 toward a $51 million opening weekend) and Straight Outta Compton ($5 million in 2015 toward a $60 million opening weekend). If the math plays out similarly, that would suggest an over/under of $158 million for the domestic debut. However, this film is obviously playing like a much-anticipated, fan-focused tentpole, so a more MCU-like Thursday-to-weekend split suggests a domestic debut in the $75-$95 million range.

Of note, It Chapter One opened to $123 million in 2017, with $13.5 million on Thursday. Similar math would give Jafar Jackson’s Michael around $114 million for the weekend. Either way, barring cataclysmic frontloading, Straight Outta Compton’s $60 million opening weekend record ($76 million adjusted for inflation) for a music biopic is almost certainly going down. Moreover, anything above $84 million for the weekend would make Michael Lionsgate’s biggest “not a Twilight or Hunger Games” domestic debut. Universal is handling overseas distribution, and its $18.5 million international opening day is already a record for a music biopic. So, yeah, so far, so at least as big as hoped. And once again, the poor reviews are helping at least as much as they are hurting.