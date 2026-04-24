'Michael' Box Office: Why Poor Reviews Are Helping
With $12.6 million thus far, even the most brutal pans declare that the movie will give fans what they want while omitting what they don’t. As such, critical takedowns can look like proverbial raves
Lionsgate’s Michael got off to an expectedly huge pre-release start. The Antone Fuqua-directed and John Logan-penned Michael Jackson biopic earned $8.8 million on Thursday (with showings as early as noon) and $3.8 million in Wednesday previews, giving it $12.6 million thus far. That’s obviously a record for a music-focused biopic, well above both Bohemian Rhapsody ($3.9 million in 2018 toward a $51 million opening weekend) and Straight Outta Compton ($5 million in 2015 toward a $60 million opening weekend). If the math plays out similarly, that would suggest an over/under of $158 million for the domestic debut. However, this film is obviously playing like a much-anticipated, fan-focused tentpole, so a more MCU-like Thursday-to-weekend split suggests a domestic debut in the $75-$95 million range.
Of note, It Chapter One opened to $123 million in 2017, with $13.5 million on Thursday. Similar math would give Jafar Jackson’s Michael around $114 million for the weekend. Either way, barring cataclysmic frontloading, Straight Outta Compton’s $60 million opening weekend record ($76 million adjusted for inflation) for a music biopic is almost certainly going down. Moreover, anything above $84 million for the weekend would make Michael Lionsgate’s biggest “not a Twilight or Hunger Games” domestic debut. Universal is handling overseas distribution, and its $18.5 million international opening day is already a record for a music biopic. So, yeah, so far, so at least as big as hoped. And once again, the poor reviews are helping at least as much as they are hurting.