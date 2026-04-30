Partially thanks to “cheap ticket Tuesday,” Lionsgate’s Michael earned $11.1 million (+45% from Monday) for a five-day $116 million cume. The $200 million (counting reshoots) ended Sunday with a 44.5/55.5 domestic/overseas split, so a continued spread would give the $150-$200 million flick a worldwide total of $255-$260 million. The Antoine Fuqua-directed Michael Jackson movie is about to, today or tomorrow, pass Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis ($288 million in 2022) as the second-biggest music biopic worldwide. The second-biggest such film remains Straight Outta Compton, which earned $161 million from a $60 million debut in August 2015. At the current rate of ascent, the Jafar Jackson-starring music melodrama should be past that milestone at the end of its second weekend.

After that, it’s just Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury. Bohemian Rhapsody grossed $216 million in North America, including a $51 million opening in late 2018, and eventually earned an absurd $910 million worldwide. Michael’s got maybe 1.5 weeks before it takes the gold in North America, while the global peak may be too steep a mountain to climb. However, it’s worth remembering that the Bryan Singer-directed, with some uncredited relief pitching from Dexter Fletcher, 20th Century Fox release opened in late 2018 and thus had the advantage of award-season legs stretching into early 2019. Even if Michael wins Best Picture (I say mostly in jest), it’ll still be in the post-theatrical ecosystem well before it can benefit from any nomination-specific box office bumps.