'Michael' is (By Default) An Oscar Contender
An aspirational success in an oft-nominated genre from a studio unlikely to have other FYC priorities, the blockbuster King of Pop biopic has an inside track at next year’s awards season.
Partially thanks to “cheap ticket Tuesday,” Lionsgate’s Michael earned $11.1 million (+45% from Monday) for a five-day $116 million cume. The $200 million (counting reshoots) ended Sunday with a 44.5/55.5 domestic/overseas split, so a continued spread would give the $150-$200 million flick a worldwide total of $255-$260 million. The Antoine Fuqua-directed Michael Jackson movie is about to, today or tomorrow, pass Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis ($288 million in 2022) as the second-biggest music biopic worldwide. The second-biggest such film remains Straight Outta Compton, which earned $161 million from a $60 million debut in August 2015. At the current rate of ascent, the Jafar Jackson-starring music melodrama should be past that milestone at the end of its second weekend.
After that, it’s just Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury. Bohemian Rhapsody grossed $216 million in North America, including a $51 million opening in late 2018, and eventually earned an absurd $910 million worldwide. Michael’s got maybe 1.5 weeks before it takes the gold in North America, while the global peak may be too steep a mountain to climb. However, it’s worth remembering that the Bryan Singer-directed, with some uncredited relief pitching from Dexter Fletcher, 20th Century Fox release opened in late 2018 and thus had the advantage of award-season legs stretching into early 2019. Even if Michael wins Best Picture (I say mostly in jest), it’ll still be in the post-theatrical ecosystem well before it can benefit from any nomination-specific box office bumps.